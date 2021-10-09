Kurz to quit as Austrian chancellor amid corruption probe

FILE - In this June 11, 2021 file photo Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz speaks during a news conference about the results of the business meeting with Lithuanian's Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte in Vienna, Austria. (AP Photo/Lisa Leutner, file)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BERLIN (AP) — Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said Saturday that he plans to step down in an effort to defuse a government crisis triggered by prosecutors' announcement that he is a target of a corruption investigation.

Kurz, 35, said he has proposed that Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg be his replacement. Kurz himself plans to become the head of his Austrian People's Party's parliamentary group.

Kurz's party had closed ranks behind him after the prosecutors' announcement on Wednesday. But its junior coalition partner, the Greens, said Friday that Kurz couldn't remain as chancellor and demanded that his party nominate an “irreproachable person” to replace him.

Opposition leaders had called for Kurz to go and planned to bring a no-confidence motion against him to parliament on Tuesday.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Black family and real estate broker file lawsuit after police handcuffed them during house tour

    Officials say officers acted ‘appropriately’ after previous break-in at property

  • The U.S. slowly catches up on rapid COVID tests

    The White House allocated an additional $1 billion to buy millions of rapid at-home COVID-19 tests earlier this week. Why it matters: Rapid tests can quickly determine whether you're infected with COVID-19 and at risk of spreading it to others, but lack of funding — and slow approval — has led to a dire shortage.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeffrey Zients told reporters on Wednesday that the

  • Amazon Just Secretly Dropped $70 Off These Best-Selling AirPods Pro Today

    Apple's AirPods Pro are on sale on Amazon today for 30% or $70 off today. They're wireless, bluetooth, water, and sweat-resistant for a deal you can't miss.

  • TikTok's algorithm shows anti-vaccine videos to children as young as 9, researchers say

    Users under 13 can easily circumvent Tik Tok's age restrictions, exposing themselves to harmful COVID-19 misinformation that lives on the platform.

  • Justin Bieber releases new music video for his single, ‘Ghost’

    Faith Abubey reports on the buzziest stories of the day in "GMA" Pop News.

  • Facebook whistleblower, Navalny on human rights, Mayorkas on immigration: ICYMI

    From Donald Trump endorsing Stacey Abrams to Russian dissident Alexey Navalney, here are some of our top Opinion reads you may have missed.

  • Austrian government teeters as Greens seek options to oust PM Kurz

    VIENNA (Reuters) -Austria's governing coalition was on the brink of collapse on Friday as its junior party said it wanted to oust Chancellor Sebastian Kurz now that he has been placed under investigation on suspicion of corruption offences. Kurz denies wrongdoing and says he is willing to keep governing with the Greens. The Greens began talks on Friday with Austria's three opposition parties, which have all demanded that Kurz resign and plan to submit one or more no-confidence motions against him at a special session of parliament on Tuesday.

  • This small Charlotte gym is bulking up with plans to open 100 more sites despite COVID

    The owner says membership grew by 120% despite pandemic-required shutdowns. Expansion plans include local destinations as well as gyms in Miami and LA.

  • Less new COVID cases and less deaths reported by DHEC week to week

    The percent of positive tests also dropped below 10%

  • Facebook apologizes for second outage in a week, services back up

    (Reuters) -Facebook Inc confirmed on Friday that some users were having trouble accessing its apps and services, days after the social media giant suffered a six-hour outage triggered by an error during routine maintenance on its network of data centers.

  • Your SC politics briefing

    Welcome to your weekly South Carolina politics briefing, a newsletter curated by The State’s politics and government team.

  • North Carolina teacher accused of telling Black students they could be 'field slaves' resigns

    “She had them raise their hand during a constitutional lesson and reminded them that if it wasn’t for the Constitution, they would be her slaves," one parent said.

  • US Army sergeant arrested for fatal shooting of woman pregnant with his child

    Alonzo Dargan Jr., a sergeant with the U.S. Army, was arrested on Thursday for allegedly shooting a pregnant woman. Dargan […] The post US Army sergeant arrested for fatal shooting of woman pregnant with his child appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Minneapolis mayor: Police conduct in '20 unrest is 'galling'

    Newly released video that shows Minneapolis police officers talking about “hunting people” during unrest following the death of George Floyd has become an issue in the upcoming citywide election as Mayor Jacob Frey seeks a second term and residents decide if they want to replace the police department with a new agency. Frey said the body camera footage that also shows officers kicking and beating a man who had surrendered is “galling," the Star Tribune reported.

  • Larry Hogan ponders Maryland Senate race

    Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is not ruling out a Senate bid in 2022, although the Republican is thought to be more interested in running for president in 2024.

  • Austria’s Government in Peril as Bribery Probe Engulfs Kurz

    (Bloomberg) -- Austria’s government is on the verge of collapse after a corruption investigation that ensnared Chancellor Sebastian Kurz led his Green allies to suggest they might abandon the ruling coalition. Most Read from BloombergBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Tycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainAmazon Delivery Partners Rage Against the Machines: ‘We Were

  • Grocery stores could face supply shortages ahead of holidays

    Grocery stores could have limited quantities of a number of products heading into the holidays after some of the country's biggest food manufacturers say they're short on supply, CNN reports. Driving the news: Many companies have told grocers that they'll be short on supply due to labor, commodity and transportation constraints restraining supply chains, according to CNN. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeProducts that could see a

  • New charges for Afghan accused in journalist abduction case

    An Afghan man already facing charges in the 2008 gunpoint kidnapping of a New York Times reporter and another journalist was charged on Thursday in the killing of three American soldiers. A revised indictment against Haji Najibullah accused him of commanding the Taliban fighters behind a fatal ambush of Matthew L. Hilton, Joseph A. McKay and Mark Palmateer in Afghanistan, also in 2008.

  • U.S., Taliban to hold first talks since Afghanistan withdrawal

    The talks are to take place in Doha, the capital of the Persian Gulf state of Qatar.

  • Solution on migration from Haiti has to be led by U.S., Mexico - envoy

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -A solution on a new wave of migration from Haiti has to be led by both the United States and Mexico, the U.S. ambassador to Mexico, Ken Salazar, said on Saturday. "It is a very significant issue for both countries, it's a significant issue for the Western Hemisphere," he told a news conference. Salazar's comments come a day after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on a visit following a period of strained cooperation.