Kush Bottles, Inc. (KSHB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Kush Bottles, Inc. (KSHB) closed the most recent trading day at $5.44, moving -1.27% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.86% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.06%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.37%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 3.33% over the past month. This has lagged the Conglomerates sector's gain of 10.77% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.11% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from KSHB as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 10, 2019. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.08, down 700% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $27 million, up 160.62% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.32 per share and revenue of $118.10 million, which would represent changes of -100% and +126.79%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for KSHB. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 270.59% lower. KSHB is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow KSHB in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



