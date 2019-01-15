KushCo Holdings: 2 Things to Love and 2 to Hate From Its Q1 Results

The marijuana industry absolutely transformed before our eyes in 2018. After decades of being a taboo topic, legal weed became a legitimate business model with the passage of the Cannabis Act in Canada. Although it'll take some time for the industry to get up to speed, the legal Canadian pot market could be generating in excess of $5 billion in sales within a few years.

The same could be said for the U.S. market, even though marijuana remains illegal at the federal level. With 32 states having legalized weed in some capacity, 10 of which allow adult-use pot, the dollars are starting to roll in.

An assortment of legalized Canadian cannabis products on a counter. More

Image source: Getty Images.

One company really looking to take advantage of this North American expansion is KushCo Holdings (NASDAQOTH: KSHB), a company yours truly has dubbed my favorite marijuana stock of 2019. It also just so happens that my favorite pot stock reported its fiscal first-quarter operating results last week, which includes a period of time after Canada had legalized recreational marijuana.

As you might imagine, there were a number of positives in KushCo's report, but also two negatives that demonstrate no marijuana stock is a sure thing, favorite or not.

Two things investors should love about KushCo's Q1 report

Easily the most exciting aspect of KushCo's quarterly report was its top-line results. For the quarter, sales grew by 186% from the year-ago quarter to $25.3 million, representing the highest quarterly revenue in history, as well as 26.5% sequential growth from the fiscal fourth quarter. This pretty clearly shows that KushCo's ability to penetrate niche aspects of the cannabis industry are working like a charm.

For those of you may not be as familiar with KushCo, this is a company that's best known for its packaging and branding solutions for the marijuana industry. Servicing more than 5,000 global growers, KushCo is responsible for providing tamper- and child-resistant packaging solutions that are compliant with federal, state, and/or local laws. Furthermore, since competition is on the rise, the company facilitates packaging design and branding to help pot-based businesses and brands stand out.

Four vials of hemp-based cannabidiol oil lined up on a counter. More

Image source: Getty Images.

The other thing investors should love about KushCo's Q1 report is the company's niche position in the wake of the Farm Bill becoming law in the United States. President Trump's signing of the Farm Bill in December legalized hemp and hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) oil. CBD is the nonpsychoactive cannabinoid best known for its medical benefits.