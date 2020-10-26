Kushner faces sharp criticism after he suggests some Black Americans don’t 'want to be successful'

President Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner is facing some sharp criticism over what his detractors believe was a textbook example of a lack of self-awareness.

During a Fox News interview on Monday, Kushner, speaking about Black communities in the United States, said his father-in-law's policies "are the policies that can help people break out of the problems that they're complaining about, but he can't want them to be successful more than they want to be successful," before claiming there has been a groundswell of support for Trump among Black voters.

Kushner's comments were understood by his critics to imply that some Black Americans don't strive for success, and he was quickly rebuked. Obsevers pointed out that Kushner comes from a wealthy family, and married into another one, and, therefore, was able to jump over hurdles faced by many other Americans throughout his life.









When I first met Jared, we were college students and he owned $10 million worth of residential rental properties in Somerville based on money he got from his dad. More Black people should try that. https://t.co/z13KwvXUKf — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) October 26, 2020

“he can't want them to be successful more than that they want to be successful,” is a thing said by Jared Kushner, whose father bought him into Harvard and NYU, then gave him a real estate fortune, before he got his current job from his father in lawpic.twitter.com/iAp4yAs8va — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) October 26, 2020

More stories from theweek.com

The very different emotional lives of Trump and Biden voters

The 19 greatest and worst presidential campaign ads of the 2020 election

The Trump administration has surrendered to the pandemic

