Kushner’s Claims About National Stockpile Contradicted by Trump’s Own Administration

President Donald Trump’s top adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner insisted on Thursday that the government had not built up a national stockpile of medical equipment for states to use during threats like the coronavirus since those states have strategic reserves of their own.

The remark drew raised eyebrows from experts, considering presidents have dispersed supplies from the national strategic stockpiles for use by states dozens of times over the last twenty years. In fact, the Trump administration itself has dipped into the federal reserves to help states in need. Most notably, in 2017, the administration used the stockpile to send materials such as beds and medical equipment to states ravaged by Hurricane Harvey.

That Kushner either didn’t recall this or had deliberately glossed over it sparked additional questions about Kushner’s suitability to play a leading role in the administration’s response to the coronavirus threat.

“He doesn’t know what the hell he is talking about. He has no idea,” said Gen. Russel Honore, a retired military general who helped direct the response on the ground during Hurricane Katrina. “He must have remembered something from some slide or some speech. But that’s why people created the national strategic stockpile in the first place. It’s for those days when we can’t predict what we need. What I see is a total misunderstanding by the White House that they have a responsibility to help maintain the stockpile and help states.”

Don’t Worry, America, Jared Kushner Is Going to Save You From COVID-19

Kushner’s comments came during a rare appearance before the press corps and as he is taking on a more prominent role in the administration’s response to the global pandemic. In particular, the president’s son-in-law is helping coordinate filling the gaps in the supply chain by trying to gather data on who needs what medical supplies and procuring that equipment so nurses and doctors have what they need to save lives. Kushner and other top Trump officials, including White House adviser Peter Navarro, have put together a group of officials within the larger coronavirus task force to try and pool resources from the private industry and U.S. health distributors overseas. But states are still not receiving the vital medical supplies —such as masks and ventilators—that they need to handle the surge of coronavirus patients.

When asked about Kushner’s remarks on Friday, President Donald Trump exploded at the reporter posing the question, saying they should be “ashamed.”

“You know what ‘our’ means? United States of America, that's what it means,” Trump said. “He said our and our means for the country and our means for the states because the states are a part of the country.”

While state governments do possess their own stockpiles of equipment and supplies, the national strategic stockpile was originally designed in 1999 to help states fill the gaps when facing things like natural or health disasters. The role of the stockpile has expanded dramatically in recent years amid more frequent natural disasters.

But the Trump White House’s approach to filling the supply chain gaps has been slapstick at best, officials say, in part because it was unprepared for taking the lead in responding to a global pandemic. For weeks, the administration struggled to understand which agency was responsible for studying the supply chain breakdown and which was in charge of fixing not only the dwindling medical supplies in hospitals, but also the shortages of products like toilet paper and paper towels in grocery stores.

“We missed dealing with this disaster because for weeks, the White House said it was a hoax,” Honore said. “So we missed at least four weeks of anticipation and preparation on the logistics side because of our leadership.”

The White House, with the help of the Department of Health and Human Services, tried to lead the government’s response to the coronavirus, reaching out to other federal agencies to take over only in certain circumstances. It wasn’t until March 18 that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) —an agency with a regional response structure—took over. By that time, weeks had passed before the Trump administration had a clear plan in place to get states what they needed quickly.