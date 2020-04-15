Kustomer Launches KustomerIQ, Leveraging Intelligence Throughout Its Customer Service Platform

KustomerIQ leverages advanced artificial intelligence to help agents more efficiently analyze and take action on customer requests. Machine learning models are deployed to allow support experiences to be more rapid and accurate.

NEW YORK, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kustomer, the SaaS platform reimagining enterprise customer service, announced the broad rollout of KustomerIQ, its artificial intelligence engine embedded across the Kustomer CRM platform. Kustomer IQ is empowering companies to do more with less, and operate as efficiently as possible in the face of a reduction of resources. The solution leverages the power of machine learning to get to the root of customer needs, helping achieve effective customer experiences by eliminating manual guesswork and arming agents with the tools and insights that drive results across responses, routing, and analytics. Kustomer IQ also offers customer deflection tools across web, chat, and email channels, which automate the communication of initial and routine customer inquiries.

"KustomerIQ delivers quicker and more accurate results to customer service inquiries by leveraging sophisticated machine learning models. Our intelligence tools help companies efficiently automate and scale communication without compromising accuracy, whether it's routing inbound requests to the right team or measuring a customer's sentiment," said Brad Birnbaum, CEO and Co-Founder of Kustomer. "This increase in speed and overall quality experiences translates into more satisfied and loyal customers, which every business needs right now."

With Kustomer IQ, companies can access AI-powered tools to contextualize every conversation and leverage that data to save valuable agent time for more meaningful and essential customer service. Its highly accurate machine learning models are easily trained with a few simple clicks allowing any company to harness the power of modern AI.

"Kustomer IQ has had a tremendous impact on my team's efficiency. Machine learning instantly identifies the purpose of every inbound conversation, then intelligently routes each customer to a specific team based on their contact reason, such as orders, returns, or clean out. Rather than spend time manually routing conversations, my team can focus on delivering personalized service and resolving issues quickly to decrease customer effort," says Emily Marcogliese, Head of Customer Service at ThredUp.

Kustomer IQ includes new features such as:

Automated Self-Service: Native omnichannel deflection capabilities provide relevant and accurate content to customers from an organization's Knowledge Base prior to agent intervention.

: Featuring natural language processing and powered by Amazon Comprehend, language detection helps companies deliver consistent experiences to all customers. Sentiment Analysis: Machine learning analyzes messages and recognizes exactly how customers are feeling, assigning a sentiment score to help agents mirror emotions, and calm frustrations.

Kustomer IQ is being offered in three tiers: Kustomer IQ Lite, Kustomer IQ and Kustomer IQ+. Kustomer IQ includes all of the features above, enabling companies to provide more efficient experiences through sophisticated automation and accurate predictive insights. Kustomer IQ+, coming soon, will provide end-customers a new way to interact with brands, featuring an AI-powered chatbot functionality. The chatbot will be capable of conducting two-way dialogue via live chat and be able to recognize customers based on custom object data, helping brands accurately deflect inquiries around orders, shipping and tracking.

To provide all customers with powerful AI capabilities, Kustomer has included a complimentary Lite version of Kustomer IQ as part of their existing pricing plans. Kustomer IQ Lite includes global language detection and sentiment analysis, so all customers can provide empathetic service and support around the world.

"We're proud to announce Kustomer IQ Lite includes automated self-service, so all companies can take advantage of deflection and conversational assistant support capabilities," adds Birnbaum. "Now, more than ever, when companies are struggling to do more with less, we believe that deflection will serve as an added leg up in delivering an exceptional support experience. We are committed to our client's success and are proud to offer the enhanced AI capabilities that we believe are crucial."

For more information about Kustomer, visit www.kustomer.com

About Kustomer

Kustomer is the omnichannel SaaS platform reimagining enterprise customer service to deliver standout experiences - not resolve tickets. Built with intelligent automation, Kustomer scales to meet the needs of any contact center and business by unifying data from multiple sources and enabling companies to deliver effortless, consistent and personalized service and support through a single timeline view. Today, Kustomer is the core platform of some of the leading customer service brands like Ring, Glossier, Away, Glovo, Slice and UNTUCKit. Headquartered in NYC, Kustomer was founded in 2015 by serial entrepreneurs Brad Birnbaum and Jeremy Suriel, has raised over $173M in venture funding, and is backed by leading VCs including: Coatue, Tiger Global Management, Battery Ventures, Redpoint Ventures, Cisco Investments, Canaan Partners, Boldstart Ventures and Social Leverage.

