Kustomer Selected As Enterprise Customer Service CRM Available In Shopify Plus Certified App Program

-- Kustomer's Integration With Shopify Plus Will Help Brands and Customer Service Agents Optimize and Personalize Customer Experiences --

NEW YORK, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kustomer, the omnichannel SaaS platform reimagining enterprise customer service to deliver standout experiences, today announced that it has been selected as an enterprise customer service CRM platform in the Shopify Plus Certified App Program. Kustomer's seamless integration with the Shopify App creates contextualized, actionable customer profiles so that merchants and agents can build and drive more personalized and data-driven customer journeys, while resolving conversations quickly and building long-term customer loyalty.

By automating 40 percent of customer interactions and optimizing omnichannel experiences for customers and agents alike, Kustomer is able to help e-commerce brands quickly and efficiently resolve conversations across all digital channels in a single platform. As part of its enhanced integration with Shopify Plus, Shopify Plus merchants will be able to integrate with Kustomer's best-in-class platform with one click, making Shopify data viewable within the context of their customers' historical activity, and actionable so that they can process returns and exchanges. Merchants can also instantly navigate to Shopify invoices as needed, or initiate conversations based on that data.

"We are excited to be recognized as a best-in-class customer service platform by Shopify Plus and join this incredible partnership network to extend our leading customer service and support capabilities to help brands and customer service agents succeed and further fuel business growth," said Brad Birnbaum, Co-Founder and CEO of Kustomer. "By seamlessly integrating into the Shopify App, our platform will help Shopify Plus merchants deliver efficient and effective service by automating 40% of interactions via self-service, reducing handle times with intelligent routing, and driving omnichannel experiences between customers and agents."

Integration Benefits

The Kustomer and Shopify integration offers a chronological and detailed timeline that views, tracks and manages past and present interactions and Shopify orders all in one actionable agent workspace. In addition, the integration allows use of Shopify data to identify and segment customers for proactive engagement based on purchase history and lifetime value, which in turn, helps retain more customers and build loyalty. Kustomer's powerful automation features also help optimize teams and empower agents to use Shopify data to maintain and resolve conversations.

Through this partnership, Shopify merchants and agents will also be able to access a Shopify insights card, a one-stop shop for each customer's entire Shopify purchase history, available directly in their profile. This dynamic card includes a chronological view of all purchases, with the ability to internally navigate to itemized lists, payment methods, as well as an ability to search the entire card by product item and SKU number, so that every detail around every purchase is discoverable within Kustomer.

"The Shopify Plus Certified App program is designed to meet the advanced requirements of the world's fastest growing brands," said Loren Padelford, GM Shopify Plus. "We're happy to welcome Kustomer to the program, bringing their insight and experience in Customer Support to the Plus merchant community."