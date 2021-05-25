Kutztown man charged with sexually assaulting child

May 24—Charges have been filed against a Kutztown man accused of sexually abusing a child.

The Kutztown Police Department arrested Paul William Herman, 52, Monday at his home in the 400 block of College Boulevard.

The Berks County District Attorney's Office said it received two Childline referrals in January from the state Department of Human Services for the sexual abuse of a girl, 7.

During a forensic interview in February, the victim provided details of the sexual abuse, which occurred more than once in the suspect's home.

Herman was arraigned before District Judge Steven Chieffo on charges of aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault, endangering welfare of children, and corruption of minors.

He is being held at the Berks County Prison pending further court action. His bail was set at $100,000.