Kutztown man sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for child pornography offenses

Mike Urban, Reading Eagle, Pa.

Feb. 17—A Kutztown man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for his conviction on numerous federal counts of child pornography offenses.

John J. Krasley, 52, was already in custody prior to his sentencing Tuesday and was immediately remanded to federal prison, officials said.

He was also sentenced to 10 years of supervised release and ordered to pay $30,000 total in restitution to certain victims by U.S. District Court Judge Edward G. Smith for receiving, accessing, transporting, and distributing child pornography, officials said Wednesday.

Krasley trafficked in child pornography for more than five years between March 2013 and June 2018.

He communicated online at all times of the day and night with other child sex offenders, distributing images of children being sexually abused, and maintaining an extensive collection of videos and images.

Krasley also communicated with an undercover agent and distributed graphic images mostly depicting infants, but also toddlers and pre-pubescent boys, all of whom were being sexually abused.

After an extended investigation, he was arrested and indicted on 14 counts of child exploitation offenses, and was convicted of all charges during a federal trial in October 2019.

"Child sexual exploitation is appallingly pervasive, exacerbated by the easy availability of digital media and communications," said acting U.S. Attorney for the eastern District of Pennsylvania Jennifer Arbittier Williams. "Every video, every image, depicts a real victim, an innocent child who will feel the scars for a lifetime. These investigations are therefore so important, and every conviction makes the community safer for children everywhere. Thanks to the tireless efforts of the investigators on this case, Krasley's years of exploiting the victimization of children online is over."

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims, officials said.

