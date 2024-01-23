Kutztown University awarded $40,000 grant to prevent sexual assaults

Jan. 23—Kutztown University has been awarded a $40,000 state grant to prevent and respond to sexual assaults.

The Department of Education announced on Monday that 37 institutions of higher education across the state will receive more than $1.4 million in It's On Us PA grants.

It's On Us PA is a statewide campaign that invites everyone to play a role in ending sexual assault. Building on the momentum of the national movement, the Pennsylvania campaign brings together college and university presidents, superintendents, administrators, teachers, students, families and community members to reframe the conversation around sexual violence and pledge to be part of the solution.

"All Pennsylvanians deserve a safe learning environment," said Dr. Khalid Mumin, secretary of education. "By participating in the It's On Us PA grant program, higher education institutions are making their campus communities safer and more welcoming for the students who call them home."