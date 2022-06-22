Kutztown woman charged in 'revenge porn' case

Jun. 21—A Kutztown woman faces criminal charges after a female acquaintance accused her of posting so-called revenge porn on a social media site that showed the victim having sex.

Ketanya A. Stephens, 22, of the 2200 block of Lifestyle Lane was charged by police in Reading, where the victim said the video of her was recorded by Stephens. The victim lodged the complaint in late April.

.

According to the probable cause affidavit:

On April 20, an officer spoke to the victim who shared screenshots of text messages with Stephens. In those messages, Stephens acknowledged recording the woman having sex in Stephens' home in Reading, where Stephens lived at the time.

There were also messages inviting Stephens to fight.

The victim said Stephens created a spam Instagram page to post the video. The video was uploaded and sent to the victim.

The victim provided evidence of the video to the officer.

Police charged Stephens by summons with unlawful dissemination of intimate images and harassment by communication.

Stephens remains free awaiting a hearing that has been postponed until next month.