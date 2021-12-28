Kuwait names new Cabinet amid political, financial troubles

·2 min read

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Kuwait's ruling emir announced the formation of a new Cabinet on Tuesday, breaking a monthlong deadlock with the nomination of 15 new government ministers who will have to address a series of political and financial difficulties.

The new Cabinet of Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al Hamad Al Sabah represents the Gulf Arab state's fourth government over the last year and a half alone.

Kuwait has struggled to defuse a standoff between members of the Gulf's only elected parliament and an emir-appointed government. The dispute has delayed an overhaul of Kuwait's welfare system and prevented the sheikhdom from taking on debt — leaving it with little in its coffers to pay bloated public sector salaries.

In recent weeks, however, 84-year-old Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah has ramped up efforts to resolve the political paralysis, granting amnesty to members of the self-exiled opposition.

Although it remains uncertain the new Cabinet can take swift action to appease the public, a few new, young faces from civil society stood out among the appointees. Three members from the parliament's so-called opposition bloc landed government positions, including the young and popular lawmaker Hamad Rouhaddeen, who took over the Information Ministry from a pro-government member of the royal family.

The new finance minister Abduwahab al-Rushaid is another outspoken, young figure with substantial support from merchant families — shaking up a Cabinet typically filled with older bureaucrats.

Kuwaiti analysts on social media suggested that the new appointments could weaken the sway of opposition lawmakers in parliament who have blocked government reforms. More parliamentarians now have tribal representation in the new Cabinet and may be persuaded to support the government.

Sheikh Nawaf wished the prime minister luck from his palace and expressed “hope that the executive and legislative branches would cooperate for the sake of Kuwait's development and welfare,” the state-run KUNA news agency reported.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • North Macedonia confirms new Socialists leader as PM designate

    SARAJEVO (Reuters) -Dimitar Kovacevski, who was elected as the new leader of North Macedonia's ruling Socialists, was confirmed as the country's prime minister-designate on Tuesday after Zoran Zaev formally resigned from the job, local media reported. President Stevo Pendarovski gave Kovacevski a mandate to form a new government after his ruling SDSM proposed him as the prime minister-designate late on Monday, the news portal Faktor reported. Last week, Zaev formally filed his resignation to parliament after he resigned as SDSM leader following his party's loss in mayoral elections in October.

  • Have you seen this boy? Corpus Christi police say he's missing

    Corpus Christi police are searching for 10-year-old boy who was last seen Monday morning.

  • Spain's govt clears crucial labor reform and budget for 2022

    Spain's left-wing ruling coalition on Tuesday secured its hold on power with the approval of a landmark labor reform backed by both unions and employers and a new national spending plan for next year that includes a hefty disbursement of pandemic recovery funds. An array of left-leaning and nationalist lawmakers gave the final go-ahead to Spain's 450-billion-euro ($509 billion) budget for 2022, which allocates more than half of the funds to education, health, pensions, subsidies and other forms of social spending. The budget includes the first 20 billion euros of 70 billion euros ($79.2 billion) total granted to the country from the European Union's COVID-19 recovery funds.

  • Flu is making a comeback in US after an unusual year off

    The U.S. flu season has arrived on schedule after taking a year off, with flu hospitalizations rising and two child deaths reported. Last year's flu season was the lowest on record, likely because COVID-19 measures — school closures, distancing, masks and canceled travel — prevented the spread of influenza, or because the coronavirus somehow pushed aside other viruses. “This is setting itself up to be more of a normal flu season,” said Lynnette Brammer, who tracks flu-like illnesses for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

  • Britney Spears says family 'embarrassed me and hurt me deeply'

    Britney Spears is getting candid about her past, and is looking forward to heading into the New Year with a fresh perspective.

  • Didi Shares Slump as Insiders Blocked From Selling Stock

    (Bloomberg) -- Didi Global Inc. tumbled on Monday after the Financial Times reported that current and former employees of the firm have been banned from selling any of their stock indefinitely. Most Read from BloombergCoronavirus Can Persist for Months After Traversing BodyCDC Reduces Isolation Time; Apple Shuts NYC Stores: Virus UpdateFauci Says Domestic Travel Vaccination Rule Should Be ConsideredWorld Hits Record Daily Covid Cases as Omicron Mars ChristmasLet’s Move In Together (And You Can H

  • Children’s beliefs about gender may be influenced by the books they read, study finds

    Children’s books could influence the way your child thinks about gender and stereotypes, new study says.

  • Man shot nine times on Christmas Eve in Katy

    A man was shot nine times in Katy on Christmas Eve. His fiancee says the road rage shooting happened as they were trying to make a right turn at Westgreen and I-10.

  • Trump's struggling Scottish golf resorts lost nearly $9 million in 2020, new filings show

    Losses mounted at both of Trump's Scottish golf resorts in 2020, recently-published filings show. Executives blamed COVID-19 and Brexit.

  • Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU's Sefcovic says

    The European Union's relationship with Switzerland could fall apart if negotiations over Switzerland's place in the EU internal market fail, European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic, told Der Spiegel magazine. "Should new negotiations not lead to success, the bilateral agreements that were still in force would gradually expire and make our relationship obsolete at some point," said Sefcovic, who oversees EU-Swiss affairs, in an interview published on Tuesday. Switzerland would have to give assurances it would abide by EU internal market rules if Bern is committed to new negotiations, Sefcovic said.

  • Indonesia arrests 5 people in methamphetamine smuggling

    Five people suspected of smuggling 29 kilograms (64 pounds) of methamphetamine into Indonesia from Malaysia have been arrested, Indonesian police said Tuesday. The five are part of an international drug smuggling network and include a Malaysian citizen, Central Sulawesi Police Chief Rudy Sufahriadi said at a news conference. An initial suspect, who was arrested Saturday, told police where the methamphetamine was hidden, and said it originated in China and was smuggled from Malaysia’s Sabah state to Central Sulawesi on a fishing boat, Sufahriadi said.

  • The African nation aiming to be a hydrogen superpower

    Namibia wants to use its abundance of sunshine and wind power to make and export hydrogen.

  • Dubai Can’t Shake Off the Stain of Smuggled African Gold

    (Bloomberg) -- In the moon-like landscape of northern Sudan, informal gold miners toil with spades and pickaxes to extract their prize from shallow pits that pockmark the terrain.Most Read from BloombergCoronavirus Can Persist for Months After Traversing BodyCDC Reduces Isolation Time; Apple Shuts NYC Stores: Virus UpdateFauci Says Domestic Travel Vaccination Rule Should Be ConsideredWorld Hits Record Daily Covid Cases as Omicron Mars ChristmasLet’s Move In Together (And You Can Help Me Pay My M

  • ‘Guess I’m not going home’: Thousands more flights canceled Monday as omicron affects airline staffing

    There were 2,208 flights canceled globally on Monday, in addition to 5,103 flights over the weekend.

  • Fact-check: Does Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez represent more people than Joe Manchin?

    Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wrong about representing more constituents than Joe Manchin

  • Trump Adviser Peter Navarro Lays Out How He and Bannon Planned to Overturn Biden’s Electoral Win

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyA former Trump White House official says he and right-wing provocateur Steve Bannon were actually behind the last-ditch coordinated effort by rogue Republicans in Congress to halt certification of the 2020 election results and keep President Donald Trump in power earlier this year, in a plan dubbed the “Green Bay Sweep.”In his recently published memoir, Peter Navarro, then-President Donald Trump’s trade adviser, details how he stayed in close contact wi

  • Alex Jones says Trump is either ignorant or ‘one of the most evil men who ever lived’ in Christmas Day message

    Mr Trump has been encouraging his supporters to take the coronavirus vaccine

  • Rep. Debbie Dingell Shares Example of Abuse Since Trump Bashed Late Husband: ‘I Hope Your Family Dies in Front of You’

    "Once you're in that Trump hate tunnel, you kind of don't escape it," the Michigan lawmaker said

  • Biden may face a North Korea crisis within months

    It may not be long before President Biden has to grapple with a North Korea crisis.The big picture: Dictator Kim Jong-un has remained relatively quiet during Biden's presidency so far, keeping his threats and missile testing well below the “fire and fury” levels of the early Trump administration. But a quieter North Korea is not necessarily a less dangerous one.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat to watch: Kim could force his w

  • Pentagon to cut stateside cost-of-living stipend for thousands of troops in 2022

    The Department of Defense (DoD) announced last week that troops in 15 metropolitan areas and 21 non-metropolitan counties in the continental United States will be cut off from a cost-of-living allowance starting Jan. 1.