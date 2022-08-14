Kuwait names first ambassador to Iran in over six years

FILE PHOTO: A general view of Tehran city, in Tehran
·1 min read

KUWAIT (Reuters) - Kuwait has appointed an ambassador to Iran, both countries said on Sunday, more than six years after recalling its top envoy to Tehran in solidarity with Saudi Arabia after it severed ties with the Islamic Republic in 2016.

Ambassador Bader Abdullah Al-Munaikh handed his credentials to Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in Tehran on Saturday, Iran's foreign ministry said on its website. Kuwait's foreign ministry confirmed Munaikh was appointed envoy to Iran.

Iran already has an ambassador in Kuwait.

The move comes as Sunni Muslim powerhouse Saudi Arabia works to improve ties with Shi'ite Iran, with which it has been locked in a rivalry that has played out across conflicts in the region.

Riyadh broke off ties with Tehran in January 2016 after Iranian protesters stormed the Saudi embassy in Iran after Saudi Arabia executed a prominent Shi'ite cleric.

Kuwait recalled its envoy to Iran as other Gulf Arab states downgraded ties to rally behind Riyadh. Kuwait has maintained relatively good relations with Tehran under a foreign policy balancing ties with its larger neighbours.

The United Arab Emirates is working to send an ambassador to Iran as it seeks to rebuild bridges following years of animosity, a senior Emirati official said last month.

Saudi Arabia launched direct talks with Iran last year. The kingdom's foreign minister has said there has been some progress in five rounds of Iraq-mediated discussions, but "not enough".

(Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy in Kuwait and Parisa Hafezi in Dubai; Writing by Ghaida Ghantous; Editing by Nick Macfie)

Recommended Stories

  • Salman Rushdie stabbing suspect charged with attempted murder

    The man accused of stabbing author Salman Rushdie pleads not guilty and is remanded in custody.

  • School teaching in occupied Skadovsk to take place online or individually, mayor says

    School teaching will take place online or individually in the occupied town of Skadovsk, local mayor Oleksandr Yakovliev said in a Facebook post on Aug. 14.

  • Saudi Aramco's Amin Nasser: a homegrown engineer who reached the top

    At an industry event this year in Riyadh, the Saudi energy minister paused at about 9 p.m. in front of some 1,000 people and told them it was bedtime for Amin Nasser, the chief executive of state-owned oil producer Saudi Aramco. Over a career of four decades, Nasser has earned a reputation for a style of dedication that means he will be making sure he's prepared for the challenges of the day ahead, not mingling into the early hours. Aramco on Sunday reported a soaring 90 percent rise in second-quarter profit, beating analyst expectations, boosted by higher oil prices, volumes sold and refining margins.

  • Britain’s opposition Labour Party to demand energy price cap freeze

    Britain's main opposition Labour Party will call for the energy price cap to be frozen this autumn, a party source said, to help the public deal with another expected surge in energy bills during the worst cost-of-living crisis in decades. The Labour leader Keir Starmer is expected to set out details of the plans on Monday and call for a block on the expected price cap rising above 3,000 pounds per year in October from 1,971 pounds currently, according to the source. The announcement will increase the pressure on foreign minister Liz Truss and former finance minister Rishi Sunak, the two Conservative Party politicians aiming to be Britain's next prime minister after Boris Johnson resigned last month, who have so far only promised more limited help.

  • Praise, worry in Iran after Rushdie attack; government quiet

    It remains unclear why Rushdie's attacker, identified by police as Hadi Matar of Fairview, New Jersey, stabbed the author as he prepared to speak at an event Friday in western New York. Iran's theocratic government and its state-run media have assigned no motive to the assault. In the streets of Iran’s capital, images of the late Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini still peer down at passers-by.

  • Germany’s Plant-Based Fast Food Is Years Ahead of the US

    Here in Germany, they famously have a word for “happiness at the misfortune of others”: Schadenfreude. Good thing, too, because that’s exactly how vegans in this country felt after hearing the news that McDonald’s was discontinuing its meatless McPlant burger in the US after an unsatisfactory test run. After all, German McDonald’s restaurants have been offering plant-based patties since 2019, with no plan to stop anytime soon.

  • Deaths of young recruits cast a shadow on Cuba’s claimed victory over Matanzas fire

    One wanted to be a neurosurgeon and was a Real Madrid soccer fan. Another one loved to play basketball. A third one liked to pose for selfies to show off his tattoos.

  • What we know: Updates detailed to free Sunday programming at the Chautauqua Institution

    Author Salman Rushdie was attacked, on Aug. 12, 2022, at Chautauqua Institution in western New York. As of Aug. 13, he was at UPMC Hamot, taken off a ventilator and was talking.

  • Author Salman Rushdie attacked at New York event

    The 75-year-old was attacked on stage at the Chautauqua Institution in western New York on Friday morning.

  • Ukraine’s Reintegration Ministry calls on residents of Kherson Oblast to evacuate

    Residents of Kherson Oblast, especially women with children, should evacuate the Russian-occupied area, Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform quoted Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk as saying on Aug. 14.

  • Rishi Sunak: We must sanction Iran over Salman Rushdie stabbing

    Britain should designate Iran’s Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organisation following the brutal attack on Sir Salman Rushdie, Rishi Sunak has said, as he warned that the stabbing should be a “wake-up call for the West”.

  • Muslims relieved and bewildered after Albuqerque murders case arrest

    Community members who kept to their own homes out of fear of a serial killer face possibility that killings may have been committed by one of their own

  • Crowley: Social rot and how it can contribute to anti-Semitism

    In this commentary, Courtney Crowley says the nation's steady moral trajectory is also showing up in another distressing area, anti-Semitism

  • EU provides Ukraine with four boats to protect the state border

    EUROPEAN PRAVDA - FRIDAY, 12 AUGUST 2022, 18:13 Border guards from the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi detachment in Odesa Oblast have received four UMS 425CC patrol boats worth a total UAH 2.2 million from the European Union.

  • How a group of Afghan women found a home in NC’s rock climbing community

    In Afghanistan, rock climbing provided a figurative escape from the civil unrest. It became literal once a climbing group offered them a way out.

  • Girkin was on way to war in Ukraine, but detained in Crimea Russian channels

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SATURDAY, 13 AUGUST, 2022, 23:06 Former so-called "Defence Minister of the Donetsk People's Republic" Igor Girkin (Strelkov) was detained in occupied Crimea when he was travelling to the war in Ukraine with forged documents.

  • Trump’s Final Days Draw Scrutiny as Handling of Documents Investigated

    A rushed and chaotic exit from the White House is at the center of a federal probe that conducted a search of the former president’s Mar-a-Lago resort.

  • Saudi Arabia Plans to Renew $3 Billion Deposit to Pakistan

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia plans to renew its $3 billion deposit in assistance to Pakistan, as the South Asian nation looks to rein in one of Asia’s highest inflation rates and stave off a current-account crisis, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergAnshu Jain, Deutsche Bank Chief in a Pivotal Era, Dies at 59Every Wall Street Trend Goes Haywire as Stock Bears Are CrushedTrump Search’s Revelations Open New Political Front for MidtermsExtreme Heat Uncovers Lost Vil

  • Audi, Porsche, Kia say U.S. EV buyers will lose tax credit under legislation

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Audi of America, Kia Corp and Porsche said on Friday that buyers of its electric vehicles will lose access to federal tax credits of up to $7,500 once President Joe Biden signs a $430 billion climate, health and tax measure. The Volkswagen AG unit said only the Audi plug-in hybrid electric will retain its existing federal credit through the rest of the year. Audi said the legislation set to be approved by the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday "will have consequential impact on our business and to our consumers."

  • New York restricts families from sending packages to inmates

    As part of an effort to keep illegal drugs and other contraband out of state prisons, New York is taking away one of the few pleasures of life behind bars: It will no longer let people send inmates care packages from home. Under the new policy, which the state began phasing in last month, friends and family aren't allowed to deliver packages in person during prison visits. While the rule won't stop prisoners from getting items that can be ordered online, like a Snickers bar or a bag of Doritos, they will lose access to foods like home-cooked meals or grandma's cookies.