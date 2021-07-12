Kuwait shuts down children's activities to combat coronavirus - Cabinet

·1 min read

CAIRO (Reuters) - The Kuwaiti Cabinet decided on Monday to close down all activities for children, including summer clubs, from July 25 until further notice, as a precautionary measure to combat the spread of coronavirus.

After a briefing by the health minister, the Cabinet also ordered the ministry of defence and the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) to put their hospitals at the service of the country's healthcare system, according to a Cabinet statement.

Kuwait on Monday reported 1,770 COVID-19 infections, and 19 deaths, bringing the total of infections to 37,7364 and deaths to 2,136.

(Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy; Writing by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Sandra Maler)

    President Joe Biden does not yet have enough support from fellow Democrats to secure $400 billion in spending for at-home care for the elderly and disabled that the economy desperately needs, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo told Reuters on Monday. Raimondo, who is paying for round-the-clock care for her own 90-year-old mother, said America's aging demographics were going to hit the country "like a ton of bricks" without increased federal aid, and warned the current situation was "untenable." Failure to act, she said in an interview, would harm the U.S. economy by making it difficult for women - who fell out of the workforce by the millions during the COVID-19 pandemic - often to look after out-of-school children or parents - to return to work or remain in the workforce.