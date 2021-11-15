Kuwaiti emir transfers some duties to crown prince

FILE - The Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah performs the constitutional oath at the Kuwaiti National Assembly, in Kuwait, Sept. 30, 2020. Kuwait's emir issued a long-awaited amnesty decree published late Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Kuwait's official gazette, pardoning and reducing the sentences of nearly three dozen Kuwaiti dissidents in a move aimed at defusing a major government standoff. (AP Photo/Jaber Abdulkhaleg, File)
·1 min read

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Kuwait has temporarily handed its crown prince some of the ruling emir's constitutional duties, the royal family's secretariat announced on Monday, without explaining why the transfer was necessary.

The brief statement published by the state-run KUNA news agency said only that the government had issued an order for the crown prince to assume some duties of the 84-year-old ruling emir Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah. In the past, the royal office has made the move due to a ruler's poor health.

Last year, when the late Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah underwent surgery, the oil-rich nation's crown prince took on some of his powers temporarily. Kuwait’s Information Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Given Sheikh Nawaf's age, the move raises concerns about his health. State-run news previously reported that he traveled to the United States for unspecified medical checks in March. The health of Kuwait’s leaders remains a sensitive matter in the tiny Mideast nation that has seen internal power struggles behind palace doors.

The decree comes at a delicate time for the sheikhdom. The government resigned last week as tensions escalated between the Parliament and Cabinet. The emir issued a long-awaited pardon for scores of self-exiled dissidents.

Kuwait, a nation home to 4.1 million people that’s slightly smaller than the U.S. state of New Jersey, has the world’s sixth-largest known oil reserves. It has been a staunch U.S. ally since the 1991 Gulf War expelled the occupying Iraqi forces of Saddam Hussein.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Kuwait emir hands some duties to crown prince - KUNA

    Kuwait's crown prince has been asked to carry out some of Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmed al-Sabah's constitutional duties on a temporary basis, state news agency KUNA said on Monday, citing an Emiri decree. Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah, in his 80s, is the half brother of the emir. Under Kuwait's constitution, the crown prince automatically becomes emir upon his death.

  • Kuwait emir accepts govt resignation - state news agency

    Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmed al-Sabah accepted on Sunday the resignation of the government, state news agency KUNA reported, as the oil-rich country's rulers seek to end a feud with lawmakers that has hindered fiscal reforms. Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid al-Sabah submitted on Nov. 8 the resignation of his cabinet, formed in March. An Emiri decree asked the outgoing government to remain in a caretaker capacity until a new cabinet is formed, KUNA said.

  • VP Harris getting little credit for Biden agenda

    Monday's signing event for the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill should also be a victory lap for Vice President Kamala Harris, but so far voters haven't given her credit for largely under-the-radar efforts.The big picture: Since the spring, Harris held more than 30 public events — and about 150 calls, meetings and other engagements with members of Congress — to tout elements of the infrastructure plan as well as President Biden's larger Build Back Better social spending plan.Get mark

  • Austria locks down unvaccinated as COVID cases rise across Europe

    Austria slapped a lockdown on people unvaccinated against the coronavirus on Monday as winter approaches and infections rise across Europe https://www.reutersconnect.com/all?id=tag%3Areuters.com%2C2021%3Anewsml_L1N2S30S7%3A873822394&search=all%3AEurope%20becomes%20COVID-19%27s%20epicentre, with Germany considering tighter curbs and Britain expanding its booster programme to younger adults. Europe has again become the epicentre of the pandemic, prompting some countries to consider re-imposing restrictions in the run-up to Christmas and stirring debate over whether vaccines alone are enough to tame COVID-19. Europe last week accounted for more than half of the average 7-day infections globally and about half of latest deaths, according to a Reuters tally, the highest levels since April last year when the virus was at its initial peak in Italy.

  • India opens to vaccinated foreign tourists after 18 months

    India began on Monday allowing fully vaccinated foreign tourists to enter the country on regular commercial flights, in the latest easing of coronavirus restrictions as infections fall and vaccinations rise. Tourists entering India must be fully vaccinated, follow all COVID-19 protocols and test negative for the virus within 72 hours of their flight, according to the health ministry. This is the first time India has allowed foreign tourists on commercial flights to enter the country since March 2020, when it imposed one of the toughest lockdowns in the world in an attempt to contain the pandemic.

  • Lewis Hamilton Disqualified from Brazilian GP Qualifying

    A rear wing infraction deletes Hamilton's lap yesterday, leaving him to start last in today's spring qualifying race.

  • Budget Cuts Will Take a Big Chunk Out of World Economy Next Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Financial markets are fixated on how the world’s central banks will adjust monetary policy as they grapple with inflation. But it’s fiscal tightening -- the withdrawal of pandemic spending -- that will likely have more impact on the global economy next year.Public programs to support households and businesses have been the most powerful engine of recovery from the Covid slump -- and now governments are hitting the brakes. The money they’ll pull out of their economies in 2022 amoun

  • ATV driver in Hunterdon fatal crash denies responsibility in wrongful death lawsuit

    Christopher Rafano, 42, of Readington, denies he's responsible for the death of Kevin Hildebrant, 34, in the crash in Clinton Township in 2019.

  • 'Thank you for seeing me': For trans patients, inclusive health care is essential – and can bring joy.

    What does equitable and affirmative health care look like? At one clinic in California, the staff seek to find joy for their transgender patients.

  • Democracy at risk in Balkans, divisions growing, Croatia warns

    Democracy is at risk in the Balkan countries seeking to join the European Union, while Bosnia is a particular concern, Croatia's foreign minister said on Monday as EU foreign ministers gathered to discuss the region. "The situation in the Western Balkans is getting worse, divisions are deepening ... we also see the threat to democracy," Grlic Radman told reporters. He also warned against calls for separatism in Bosnia.

  • Gadhafi's son announces presidential bid in Libya

    Seif al-Islam Gadhafi, son of late Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi, registered as a presidential candidate Sunday for the country's upcoming election, the nation's election agency said in a statement. Why it matters: Gadhafi's presidential bid comes days after an international conference in Paris was held to pressure Libyan officials to hold a "free, fair, inclusive" presidential election next month. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for

  • As autos go electric, Toyota chases hydrogen dream

    As U.N. climate conference delegates considered how to save the planet over the weekend in Glasgow, Toyota Motor's chief executive was in Japan racing an experimental hydrogen car - a vehicle he says could preserve millions of auto jobs. The colourful Toyota Corolla Sport that Akio Toyoda steered around the Okayama International Circuit in western Japan was powered by a converted GR Yaris engine running on hydrogen. Making such a powerplant commercially viable could keep internal combustion engines running in a carbon-free world.

  • Bueckers scores career-high 34, No. 2 UConn beats Arkansas

    Paige Bueckers started off her sophomore season with a career day. The reigning AP Player of the Year scored a career-high 34 points, making 15 of her 19 field goal attempts, and No. 2 UConn beat Arkansas 95-80 on Sunday. “When you go 15 for 19 that’s a pretty good night,” UConn coach Geno Auriemma said.

  • Kourtney Kardashian Shares Passionate Birthday Tribute to Travis Barker

    See Kourtney Kardashian's loving and PDA-filled birthday tribute to Travis Barker, in which she deems him her "favorite everything."

  • Pentagon to respond "appropriately" after Oklahoma National Guard says it won't follow COVID-19 vaccine mandate

    The Department of Defense will respond "appropriately" to a decision this week by the Oklahoma National Guard to rescind the Pentagon's requirement for service members to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.Driving the news: "We are aware of the memo issued by the Oklahoma Adjutant General regarding COVID vaccination for Guardsmen and the governor’s letter requesting exemption. We will respond to the governor appropriately," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told Axios in a statement.Get market news worthy

  • Trump aims to oust 'RINOs, sell-outs' who voted for infrastructure with 3 notable exceptions

    Former President Donald Trump is amping up his battle against “RINOs, sellouts, and known losers" who voted in favor of the infrastructure bill

  • Trump is selling his DC hotel for $375 million and the buyer plans to remove the Trump name, report says

    The Trump International Hotel lost $73 million from 2016 to 2020, according to a House committee audit.

  • ‘The USA Is a Radicalized Mess’: Trump Whines About Bannon Indictment

    "This country has perhaps never done to anyone what they have done to Steve Bannon and they are looking to do it to others, also," the former president said in a statement

  • Guest Opinion: Fox News hosts bring on quality people with rational arguments

    Fox opinion shows are populated with the most intelligent guests that also happen to be conservative. The list of people on CNN and MSNBC is scary.

  • Letters to the Editor: Is Kamala Harris simply not a good vice president?

    The vice president has been at Biden's side during this administration's two major failures -- the crisis at the border, and the collapse of Afghanistan.