Kuwaiti leader Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmed dies aged 86

Kuwait's leader Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah has died at the age of 86, Kuwaiti state TV announced.

The sheikh had led the oil-rich nation for the last three years after taking over from his half brother, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah.

The crown prince, 83-year-old Sheikh Mishal al-Ahmad al-Sabah, has been named as his successor.

Kuwait has announced 40 days of mourning and government offices are to close for three days.

"With great sadness and sorrow, we mourn... the death of Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah" a statement aired on state TV said.

Sheikh Nawaf was named crown prince in 2006 and took over as emir in 2020.

Born in 1937, he was the fifth son of Kuwait's former ruler Sheikh Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah.

He was defence minister when Iraq invaded and occupied Kuwait in 1990, sparking the beginning of the Gulf War, and later went onto serve as interior minister.

Compared to his predecessor, who served as emir for more than a decade and shaped the country's foreign policy for 50 years, Sheikh Nawaf's time as ruler was relatively short.

Kuwait - which has a population of 4.8 million, including 3.4 million foreign workers - has the world's sixth-largest known oil reserves and is a major US ally.

The emirate's parliament has the most powers of any elected body in the Gulf and opposition MPs openly criticise the Sabahs.

However, the ruling family retains full control over key government and executive posts and the emir has the last say in political matters. He also has the power to override or dissolve parliament, and call elections.

Regular programming on TV channels has been cut following the announcement.