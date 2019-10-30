KVH: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (AP) _ KVH Industries Inc. (KVHI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $4.3 million in its third quarter.

The Middletown, Rhode Island-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 12 cents per share.

The maker of mobile communication and navigation equipment posted revenue of $39.3 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, KVH expects its results to range from a loss of 6 cents per share to earnings of 2 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $41 million to $45 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

KVH expects full-year results to range from a loss of 50 cents per share to a loss of 49 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $156.3 million to $180.3 million.

KVH shares have decreased slightly since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 12% in the last 12 months.

