Kvitova upends Rybakina for women's Miami Open title

2
MARC BERMAN
·2 min read

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Twelfth-seeded Petra Kvitova won the Miami Open in her 13th appearance, beating seventh-seeded Elena Rybakina with a marathon tiebreaker in a 7-6 (14), 6-2 victory Saturday.

The 33-year-old Kvitova, 10 years older than her opponent, snapped Rybakina's 13-match winning streak and halted her bid to win the Sunshine Double (Indian Wells and Miami Open).

In winning with will, stalwart defense and one sensational forehand winner on the dead run that electrified the crowd in the second set, the lefty Kvitova captured her 30th WTA singles title.

After Rybakina hit a forehand long on match point, Kvitova raised her arms and put her hands to her head. She was broken just once in the match. It was her 41st career WTA Finals appearance but first final in Miami.

Kvitova, who is from the Czech Republic, disagreed with the announcement Wimbledon would accept Russian players this year. Rybakina, the reigning Wimbledon champion, is from Moscow but represents Kazakhstan.

A past Wimbledon champion, the 6-foot Kvitova won the first-set epic tiebreaker 16-14 on her fifth set point. A suddenly shaky Rybakina hit a forehand long to end the 22-minute tiebreaker; she had been undefeated at 7-0 in tiebreakers in 2023.

The set lasted 66 minutes during which each player held serve until 4-4 then exchanged service breaks. Rybakina finished with 10 aces for the first set while setting the record for most aces in a WTA Tournament, smashing Madison Keys’ mark. Rybakina, who had 12 aces total for the match, finished the tournament with 69 for the tournament.

Kvitova broke Rybakina in second game of the second set with a backhand winner on the service return to go up 2-0.

The men's singles final is Sunday and pits Jannik Sinner, coming off his semifinal upset of defending Miami Open champion Carlos Alcaraz, against Daniil Medvedev.

Medvedev has won 23 of 24 matches and beat Sinner in the Finals last month in Rotterdam. Sinner, the 10th seed from Italy, is 0-5 against Medvedev and coming off a physical, three-set, three-hour war with Alcaraz that ended late Friday night.

In the men’s doubles finals, Santiago Gonzalez and Edouard Roger-Vasselin beat Austin Krajicek and Nicolas Mahut 7-6 (4), 7-5. ___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • Alcaraz turns away Fritz in Miami; Rybakina to women's final

    Two days after routing the Australian Open semifinalist Paul, the top-ranked Alcaraz took his spectacular arsenal to the highest-ranked American man in No. 10 Fritz and blasted into the semifinals with a 6-4, 6-2 victory at Hard Rock Stadium. In the women's draw, Elena Rybakina advanced to Saturday’s finals with a 7-6 (3), 6-4 victory over Jessica Pegula in a match delayed twice by rain.

  • Kvitova opposes Wimbledon decision to allow Russian return

    Two-times  Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova said she opposed the All England Club's decision to allow Russian and Belarusian players to compete at this year's tournament.Kvitova said she was particularly concerned about Russian and Belarusian involvement in the Olympic Games.

  • Rybakina beats Pegula to reach Miami final

    Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina reached the final of the Miami Open by beating American world number three Jessica Pegula 7-6 (7/3), 6-4 at Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday.- First time for Kvitova - Two-times Wimbledon champion Kvitova reached the Miami semi-finals for the first time after fighting to a 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 win over Ekaterina Alexandrova on Thursday.

  • Rising star Jannik Sinner, 21, goes for breakthrough win vs. Medvedev in Miami Open final

    Jannik Sinner can move up to No. 6 in the world by beating Daniil Medvedev in the 2023 Miami Open championship.

  • Sinner downs Alcaraz to set up Miami final with Medvedev

    Italy's Jannik Sinner turned on the style to end Carlos Alcaraz's hopes of the "Sunshine Double" and his reign as world number one, triumphing 6-7 (4/7), 6-4, 6-2 in their Miami Open semi-final on Friday.Medvedev reached his fifth straight ATP Tour final with a 7-6 (7/5), 3-6, 6-3 win over fellow Russian Karen Khachanov.

  • Jannik Sinner knocks off Miami Open defending champ Carlos Alcaraz to reach the final

    Sinner will play Daniil Medvedev, who beat Karen Khachanov in the other semifinal, in the men’s final.

  • Sinner stuns top-ranked Alcaraz in Miami Open semifinals

    Tenth-seeded Jannik Sinner pulled off a stunner over top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz on Friday night in the Miami Open semifinals.

  • Man City thrash Liverpool but Jesus keeps Arsenal eight points clear

    Manchester City thrashed Liverpool 4-1 on Saturday but remain eight points adrift of Arsenal at the top of the Premier League after Gabriel Jesus scored twice in the Gunners 4-1 win over Leeds.Rasmus Kristensen pulled a goal back for Leeds, but Granit Xhaka rounded off the scoring as Arsenal made it seven consecutive league wins for the first time under Arteta.

  • With Suni Lee sidelined, Auburn gymnastics falls in NCAA regional to end season

    Auburn gymnastics' season ended Thursday at the NCAA Los Angeles Regional. A couple of Tigers can still be individual qualifiers for nationals, though.

  • Seahawks RB Marshawn Lynch throws out first pitch at Mariners opener

    Lynch was joined by Seattle royalty for opening day

  • Darian Hagan active in helping new-look CU Buffs staff

    Now in a new role, Darian Hagan remains a crucial part of Colorado's program

  • Trainee Pilot Guided Through Emergency Landing Over Radio

    A young trainee pilot managed to safely land a small aircraft that was missing a crucial part after an experienced pilot coached her through the landing in Michigan on March 24, media reported.Footage by Bryce Himebaugh captures the moment Taylor Hash, 21, landed safely – if somewhat ungracefully – at the Oakland County International Airport. It was her third solo flight ever, media reported.Hash was guided over the radio by veteran pilot Chris Yates, after he told the control tower that her plane had lost its “nose wheel tire” on the runway.“It’s hard to think about what could have happened. The plane could’ve ended up in the grass, in the dirt, flipped over,” Hash told WXYZ.As Hash landed, the nose of her plane hit the cement and left an indent, WXYZ reported. Credit: Bryce Himebaugh via Storyful

  • McEnroe, Agassi and the $1M Pickleball Slam, by the Numbers

    The first weekend in April is always packed wall-to-wall with sports. This year features NBA and NHL teams jockeying for playoff spots, the start of the MLB season, men’s and women’s Final Four basketball, WrestleMania, and the usual complements of NASCAR, golf, tennis and more. But make room for a new addition: pickleball. The inaugural […]

  • Katie Holmes Fans Can’t Get Over Her “Awkward” Personal Story About Daughter Suri Cruise

    In a new interview with 'Variety,' actress Katie Holmes shared a personal story about her daughter Suri Cruise discovering her show 'Dawson's Creek.'

  • Posts misleadingly claim Philippines' popular fertilised duck egg is 'toxic when grilled'

    A popular Filipino delicacy called balut -- a boiled, half-hatched duck egg -- is safe to eat when grilled, food safety experts say, contrary to a misleading social media claim that it generates a toxic gas. The experts told AFP that the grilled version of the delicacy is safe to consume as the amount of hydrogen sulphide produced during the grilling process is not enough to cause food poisoning.

  • Michigan stocks Huron River, Spring Pond with trout, but warns against eating some of them

    Just remember to heed the restrictions. since a do-not-eat advisory is in effect for many waterways due to PFAS.

  • New Wisconsin men's hockey coach Mike Hastings brings a 'virtually unmatched' record to Badgers

    Mike Hastings comes to Wisconsin after an 11-year run at Minnesota State where he led the Mavericks to seven NCAA Tournament appearances.

  • Trump, GOP react to indictment with rage, fundraising

    STORY: Donald Trump responded angrily to the indictment issued against him Thursday by a Manhattan grand jury, criticizing what he called ‘thugs and radical left monsters’ in a post on his Truth Social platform. The former U.S. president was investigated over alleged hush money payments to pornstar Stormy Daniels.But he maintained his innocence and said without providing evidence the indictment was “Political Persecution and Election Interference at the highest level in history”. Trump previously said he would continue his run to be a Republican nominee in the 2024 presidential elections despite facing criminal charges.Supporters outside his Florida home appeared confident at his chances. (“With everything happening, do you think it’s going to make his campaign less…”) “No. It’s going to give him the presidency. Just watch.” Trump remains the frontrunner for the 2024 GOP contest – for now, according to a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll, he’s got the support of 44% of Republicans. His closest rival, Florida governor Ron DeSantis, came in with 30% support. Potential GOP challengers on Thursday demonstrated the fine line they must tread to avoid alienating Trump supporters, DeSantis said on Twitter the indictment was "un-American" and a “weaponization of the legal system to advance a political agenda." He didn’t name Trump, but said Florida would not play a role in an extradition request to New York. Former Vice President Mike Pence called it an "outrage," while election hopeful Senator Tim Scott said it was a "travesty”.Both are potential 2024 candidates who have yet to declare they’re in the running. Less than two hours after the indictment, Trump appealed to supporters to help with his legal defense, asking to turn their outrage into support in an email. GOP officials and political analysts predict the prosecution will boost Trump support, and harden his supporters’ resolve to back him in the 2024 Republican primary. Already in just a week’s time, the Trump campaign raised nearly $2 million from small-sum donations, after Trump primed a Republican reaction by warning of a so-called “imminent arrest”.

  • Millions of Americans relying on Medicaid at risk of losing health coverage

    The Department of Health and Human Services will re-evaluate their Medicaid roster and millions of Americans could potentially lose their health insurance without realizing it.

  • Klay Thompson shows love to 'special' city of Oakland with custom shoes

    Klay Thompson showed his love for the city of Oakland with custom shoes for the Warriors' matchup with the San Antonio Spurs.