K'Von Morgan's grandmother calls his death 'senseless act of violence,' pleads for justice

Kim Royall, one of K'Von Morgan's grandmothers, talks about her grandson in a video released Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, by the Petersburg Bureau of Police. Royall called her grandson 'the emotional support of his family.' K'Von was shot to death June 17, 2023, as he sat in his bedroom at the Pecan Acres Estates apartment complex in western Petersburg.

PETERSBURG – The family of a 10-year-old boy shot to death last June at an apartment complex in western Petersburg is making a social-media plea for help in finding the person who pulled the trigger.

“Nothing will bring closure for my grandson,” Kim Royall said in a video posted on the Petersburg Police Facebook page Thursday. “But having the person caught that did it would bring justice to my grandson.”

K'Von Morgan, 10, was killed June 17, 2023, when a bullet pierced his bedroom wall in an apartment in the Pecan Acres Estates community in western Petersburg.

K’Von Morgan was shot June 17 as he sat in his bedroom in the Pecan Acres Estates apartment community. According to police reports, a bullet from nearby gunfire pierced the bedroom wall and struck the child. He was rushed to VCU Medical Center in Richmond where he later died.

In the video, a visibly shaken Royall talked about how K’Von was the “emotional support of his family.” She said her daughter, Carrie Friar, and K’Von’s sisters Nevaeh and Trinity, were “struggling” to come to terms with his death.

Wearing a red T-shirt with “#justiceforK’Von,” Royall pointed to one of two pins she was wearing that had a picture of K’Von and Trinity. In a halting voice, she spoke of next week’s first day of classes at Pleasants Lane Elementary School in Petersburg and how “Trin” will have to go it alone.

“Trin, the younger sister, has never gotten on the school bus without her brother,” Royall said, pausing some. “This will be the first year she will go to school without her big brother.”

Royall called the shooting “a senseless act of violence.”

Friar, K’Von’s mom, told The Progress-Index in a message that she was originally asked to speak on the video. “I’m not ready to talk yet, so she stepped in for me,” Friar said, adding she is scheduled to speak at next month’s “Stop The Violence” rally in Petersburg.

Royall’s plea is bookended in the video by Petersburg Detective Kenny Mitchell.

“We’re asking that any help that you can provide, please come forth,” Mitchell said.

The video ends with a photo of K’Von and the details on how to anonymously share information that could lead to the killer’s arrest.

This slide closes the video on Petersburg Police's Facebook page with information on how to anonymously share information about the K'Von Morgan murder case.

Bill Atkinson (he/him/his) is an award-winning journalist who covers breaking news, government and politics. Reach him at batkinson@progress-index.com or on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @BAtkinson_PI.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Young murder victim's family makes first public plea for justice