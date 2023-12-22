Kwanzaa Ball in Highland Park will offer comedy, music and community

Highland Park’s Avalon Village and Detroit’s Alkebu-lan Village are joining forces for an inaugural Kwanzaa Ball, an upscale celebration of the annual holiday that will be held on the first night of Kwanzaa, Dec. 26, at The Tuxedo in Highland Park.

The event will include comedy, music, a Kwanzaa marketplace, food, drinks and more, with performances from comedian T. Barb, KwanzaaMe founder Lawrielle West, DJ She Roxx and My Detroit Players. Chef Trini Gold will provide a Trinidadian meal with the flavors and spices of the island.

Shamayim "Mama Shu" Harris is the founder and CEO of Avalon Village, a nonprofit rejuvenating a block in Highland Park by creating community spaces and offering support for residents. For her efforts, CNN recently named her one of its 2023 Top 10 Heroes.

“We’re coming together to celebrate a family community in culture,” said Harris. “We’ve been planning it for months, and we expect about 200 people. It goes from 8 p.m. to midnight, and we still have tickets on sale, and will have them at the door as well. It’s on the first night of Kwanzaa, in which we celebrate umoja, unity.”

Tickets for the event can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com. The prices are $75 for general admission, $100 for VIP tickets and $125 for couples.

Kwanzaa is an African American and Pan-African holiday celebrated by millions throughout the world. It is a time of learning, family and celebration that takes place Dec. 26, 2023 through Jan. 1, 2024. Each day, a candle is lit to highlight different principles including unity, self-determination, faith, purpose, creativity and more.

