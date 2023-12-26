Kwanzaa holiday beginning today

TechCrunch

Back in 2018, my former colleague at VICE Motherboard Joseph Cox and I started publishing a list of the best cybersecurity stories that were published elsewhere. It wasn’t just a way to tip our hats at our friendly competitors; by pointing to other publications’ stories, we were giving our readers a fuller picture of what had happened in the world of cybersecurity, privacy and surveillance in the year that was just ending. Now that both Cox and I have moved on from Motherboard, we at TechCrunch are picking up the cyber jealousy list to once again list the best cybersecurity stories of the year — and the ones we were the most jealous of.