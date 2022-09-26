Kwarteng Heads for a Difficult Meeting With London’s Top Bankers

Katherine Griffiths, Harry Wilson and William Shaw
·5 min read

(Bloomberg) -- A Tuesday meeting between the Chancellor of the Exchequer and top British financiers was scheduled in as a polite conversation about his plans to unleash growth. The pound’s plunge and the brutal sell-off of government debt may make it more of a crisis summit for the finance industry.

Shares in British banks and insurers have been battered since Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget on Friday shocked markets and triggered questions about how Prime Minister Liz Truss’s new administration will pay for its multibillion pound tax-cutting and energy-support package.

Bankers were meant to be wowed by measures such as the end of a cap on their bonuses and the scrapping of the 45% top tax rate, and the early reaction from industry bodies was positive on Friday. But Monday’s markets meltdown, which sent the UK’s borrowing costs soaring, killed off those good vibes.

Read More: Lenders Pull Mortgage Deals With UK Markets in Turmoil

Even the ruling Conservatives’ natural supporters in the City of London were surprised by the scale of the fiscal intervention and Kwarteng’s casual manner. He bundled too many ideas together in an apparent desire to be radical, two people involved in government discussions said, and too much attention was focused on how the rich would benefit.

Two veteran financiers said the chancellor’s offhand tone also appeared to ignore the seriousness of loading Britain up with debt. That will have rattled watching investors, they added, complaining that Kwarteng - who did a PhD thesis on a 17th-century sterling crisis - hasn’t shown enough willingness to be guided by what’s actually happening in the markets. That won’t help as he turns to the City for assistance selling the £100 billion ($106.5 billion) or more in government bonds needed to fund his plan, they added.

Credible Plan

Britain’s main business lobby group, the CBI, watered down its initial enthusiasm for the splurge by calling for a “credible plan” for the medium-term public finances and more details on the delivery of the growth strategy. “We need those details sooner rather than later,” a CBI spokesman said in a statement on Monday.

It all sets the scene for a fraught meeting at the Treasury on Tuesday, when Kwarteng and new City minister Andrew Griffith are due to welcome senior leaders from banks, insurance companies and asset managers. The gathering’s initial aim was to generate bold ideas for the government’s so-called “Big Bang 2” plans, announced on Friday and which are due this Autumn, amid a convivial atmosphere of fresh cooperation between the government and financial firms - many of which felt unloved by previous Tory regimes.

Kwarteng will need to demonstrate that he understands the seriousness of the dramatic drop in the pound and gilts rather than characterizing them as short-term fluctuations, several financiers said. Attendees will want answers on how he can restore investor confidence.

There is particular alarm about the sudden jump in refinancing costs for UK companies, the biggest increase in at least two decades, according to a Bloomberg index of sterling-denominated investment-grade bonds. The difference firms need to pay if they sell bonds now compared to the coupons on their existing debt has climbed more than 4 percentage points, almost double the increase in the whole of 2008.

Britain’s big lenders will also need to contend with stress tests just outlined by the Bank of England, where once-theoretical conditions such as a base interest rate of 6% look like they may become reality.

Some Support

Despite the markets mayhem, there was still broad support among financiers for the overall thrust of Kwarteng’s and Truss’s growth and spending plans, just doubts about the targeting.

The vast energy-support package is seen as essential to keep businesses above water through the winter. It’s no different to how the previous Tory administration pumped billions of pounds into Covid support to avoid a worse economic fate, City grandees have said in recent days.

There’s recognition, too, that market conditions could become easier for the government, such as a possible easing of inflationary pressure and a reduction in the possible funding costs of its energy-support package, another senior financier said.

Michelle Ovens, founder of Small Business Britain, was among the business lobbyists quoted approvingly by the UK Treasury after Kwarteng’s Friday statement. Speaking on Monday, Ovens said while she remained supportive, “What we don’t want to end up with is an economic game of Whac-A-Mole where you fix one thing only to have a problem somewhere else.”

Some bankers remain optimistic that this could be the first real chance for meaningful City deregulation since the 2016 Brexit vote. A range of ideas will possibly be on the table, from dismantling the ring-fencing put in place to keep High Street banks safer after the financial crisis to embracing a more pro-competitiveness agenda.

Bonus Cap

On one of Kwarteng’s most eye-catching measures - the scrapping of the bonus cap - the jury’s out on whether it will mean more finance jobs for London.

“There’s been so much inflation in fixed compensation, so the cap’s removal gives management teams a lot more flexibility,” said Stephane Ramboss of executive search firm Vici Advisory. “This isn’t necessarily good for individual bankers, but it’s definitely positive for institutions.” Some financiers said US bankers may not want to move to London to be paid in a weak currency.

Others have doubts about how long the Kwarteng-Truss measures will survive, especially if the opposition Labour Party retains its poll lead. “We’ve seen a prime minister with an 80-strong majority brought down by his own party,” said Jim O’Neill, former chief economist at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. “Truss wasn’t even the favored candidate among MPs. It’s created a dilemma for her that she didn’t need.”

