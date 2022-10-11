IMF warns of global house price crash - live updates

IMF house prices interest rates mortgages borrowing Bank of England mini-Budget - REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

The world faces a house price crash as rising interest rates makes getting on or moving up the housing ladder unaffordable, according to the International Monetary Fund.

The Fund warned that housing markets were now at a “tipping point” after surging by more than 20pc during the pandemic.

It warned that rising mortgage rates would price many out of the housing market, with the biggest risks facing China and other emerging markets.

“Risks to housing markets are growing because of rising mortgage rates and tightening lending standards, with many more potential borrowers now being squeezed out of markets. Stretched housing valuations could adjust sharply in some market segments,” the IMF said.

It warned that in the worst case scenario, house prices could fall by a quarter in real terms over the next three years in emerging markets, while in advanced economies, the fall could be as much as 10pc.

Affordability pressures and deteriorating economic prospects are key drivers of downside risk to house prices across most regions,” the IMF added.

IMF warns financial stability risk is at crisis-like level

The aftershocks from the coronavirus pandemic and Russia’s war in Ukraine have pushed the risk of the world financial system breaking down to levels only seen during past crises, according to the International Monetary Fund.

“The global environment is fragile,” wrote financial counsellor Tobias Adrian in the organisation’s Global Financial Stability Report. “Financial stability risks have increased and the balance of risks is tilted to the downside.”

The Fund cautioned that there is a danger of fast, disorderly price drops in stocks and other assets. It urged central banks to take the necessary steps to bring down staggering inflation.

City minister reassures Treasury committee there are no plans to change financial regulators

Andrew Griffiths, financial secretary to the Treasury, tells MPs on the Treasury committee that ministers are not planning any changes to the current set up of financial regulators, reports Matt Oliver.

He says: "That's my belief and desired outcome. I want regulators that have the right resources, that are focused on the big things that matter and are able to discharge their duties at pace, because that's important in dynamic economy. "I don't seek disruption from what we always know, which is when one tries to reorganise things. You lose the best people, it takes a vast amount of time and effort and cost and does not always achieve the objective. "So my objective is to build a really good working relationship with regulators. It is a shared duty, all these things are about balance and working together. "If that gives them more psychological safety to get on and deliver the outcomes that we seek, then I think that's only a good thing. I've certainly heard that from the Chancellor." He was responding to a question from Labour MP Dame Angela Eagle.

Nationwide slams Government's rental U-turn as 'short-sighted'

Building society Nationwide has criticised the Government's reported U-turn on banning "no-fault" evictions of renters, reports Rachel Mortimer:

Lender Nationwide has branded a possible U-turn by the Government on its plans to reform the rental sector as “short-sighted” and a “vital opportunity” missed.



Ministers are reportedly discussing scrapping an overhaul of the rental market which would ban so-called “no-fault” evictions that allow landlords to remove tenants without reason.



Prime Minister Liz Truss is understood to want to cull the policy entirely, but the move has been met with outrage by campaigners and MPs. High-street lender Nationwide has warned the rental sector was “crying out for an overhaul”.



Rachael Sinclair, of the building society, said: "If the government fails to push ahead with the proposals…it will miss a vital opportunity.



“Now is the time to act as the cost of living crisis further exacerbates the challenges facing the sector, primarily poor conditions. Dropping the proposals at this point is short-sighted, and will only add to people’s concerns during what remains a worrying time for many."



Scrapping Section 21 was an election manifesto promise for the Conservatives in 2019 and the flagship policy of a government white paper drawn up by former housing secretary Michael Gove in June. Abandoning the reforms would be a blow for tenants just as they are battling with soaring rents and a chronic shortage of homes to let.

City minister to face Treasury committee

Andrew Griffith, the newly-appointed Financial Secretary to the Treasury and City Minister, is about to face MPs on the Treasury committee.

He is expected to face questions about changes at financial regulators, including a new duty to consider the impact of rules on economic growth and Treasury proposals to give ministers a "call in power" to overrule some regulations.

The recent near-meltdown in Britain's pensions industry - narrowly averted through a big Bank of England intervention - is almost certain to be broached as well.

Bank of England buys £2bn of inflation-linked bonds

The Bank of England has snapped up £2bn of inflation-linked gilts on the same day it added them to its emergency bond-buying programme.

The central bank said it accepted £1.95bn of offers, while it rejected £467m others.

It marks an escalation in the Bank's intervention, given it had only bought £5bn in bonds before this week.

IMF warns over China property crash

Here's some more on the IMF's property warning from Szu Ping Chan:

The IMF’s Global Financial Stability Report highlighted that house prices had climbed significantly in countries like the US, Turkey, New Zealand, Australia and Canada, making owning a home there more unaffordable. It also warned that the Chinese property market was particularly vulnerable to steep falls. The IMF said the downturn in the property sector had deepened since the start of the year, partly due to the country’s stringent lockdowns that had led to a slowdown in sales. The nature of sales in China, where 90pc are secured even before a single brick is laid, provided a vital source of cash for developers. “As access to market financing becomes increasingly difficult and presale receipts plummet, property developers face self-reinforcing liquidity pressure, which in turn diminishes their ability to complete ongoing construction. “If unfinished housing is never completed and ends up in default, recovery values on these properties could be near zero, with significant negative implications for bank capital levels.”

BoE handling economy 'very effectively', says Kwarteng

Kwasi Kwarteng has praised the Bank of England's response to recent market turmoil, saying he is working closely with Governor Andrew Bailey and they speak regularly.

The Chancellor said Mr Bailey was "managing what it a global situation very effectively", adding: "He is someone who is absolutely independent."

The Bank has been forced to intervene several times to calm markets after Mr Kwarteng's unfunded tax-cutting fiscal plans sparked a threat to UK financial stability.

The Chancellor reversed plans to abolish the top rate of tax following the initial market meltdown and has since made a second U-turn by moving forward the announcement of OBR forecasts to October 31.

Speaking in the House of Commons today, the Chancellor said the OBR will be "full scoring" his plan, adding that he regards its independence as "sacrosanct".

IMF attacks UK over policy clash

Here's some more from that big IMF report from Szu Ping Chan in Washington:

Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, the IMF's chief economist, said it was important that interest rates and UK tax and spending policy did not pull in different directions. He compared the clash to Bank Governor Andrew Bailey and Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng fighting for control of a car. “It’s like having a car with two people in the front and each of them […] is trying to steer it in a different direction. That's not that's not going to work very well.” Mr Gourinchas said the unfunded tax cuts had sparked widespread “market dysfunction” as he suggested that big spending cuts were needed to offset the splurge. “Our advice has always been that fiscal policy should be cognisant of the central bank's efforts and to try to be as close to neutral as possible.” He welcomed the Government's decision to hold a budget on October 31, and the Office for Budget Responsibility’s involvement in the plans.

Financial Times returns to profit as print rebounds post-Covid

Financial Times - Danny E. Martindale/Getty Images

The publisher of the Financial Times has swung back into profit even as the growth of its paying digital audience slowed, writes Matthew Field.

The Financial Times Limited, its UK business, reported a profit after tax of £11.6m for 2021, having fallen to a £34.5m loss the previous year. Turnover grew by close to £50m to £369.5m thanks to a rebound in print circulation and advertising following the pandemic. Overall advertising revenues grew from £95.7m to £138.8m. The publisher, which is owned by Japanese news group Nikkei, said nearly half of ad sales were digital and were being driven by sales of branded content. However, growth in its paid subscriber audience continued to slow. Digital paying reader volumes grew just 3pc, or 31,120 people, to 971,178 in the 12 months ending in December. That is a sharp slowdown compared to the 15pc digital subscriber growth it enjoyed in 2019.

Wall Street slips amid earnings anxiety

Wall Street's main indices dipped in early trading as investors nervously await the start of earnings season to assess the impact of inflation and rising interest rates.

The S&P 500 lost 0.5pc, while the Dow Jones was down 0.4pc. The tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.6pc.

02:22 PM

Heathrow in talks over flight limits to avoid nightmare before Christmas

Heathrow winter flight Christmas - REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

Heathrow is in talks with airlines to bring back passenger restrictions over Christmas as bosses scramble to avoid a repeat of this summer’s travel chaos.

Oliver Gill has the story:

In a move that will reduce the number of flights and force fares up, the airport has proposed implementing “a seat factor cap” during the busiest days of the Christmas period, according to industry sources. The restrictions are designed to prevent Britain’s busiest airport being overwhelmed during the festive season. The plans are being considered by Heathrow’s airlines including British Airways and Virgin Atlantic. “This will have a significant impact on consumer choice and airlines finances,” said one person involved with the talks.

The worst is yet to come, warns IMF

The IMF has warned that the worst is yet to come for the global economy as efforts to manage sky-high inflation risk compounding damage from the war in Ukraine and a slowdown in China.

The body cut its forecast for global growth next year to 2.7pc – down from 2.9pc predicted in July and 3.8pc in January. It now sees a 25pc possibility that growth will slow to less than 2pc.

In its World Economist Outlook published today, the IMF said the risk of policy miscalculation had risen sharply as growth remained fragile and markets showed signs of stress.

About one-third of the global economy risks contracting next year, it said, with the US, EU and China all continuing to stall.

Pierre-Olivier Gouinchas, the lender's chief economist, wrote: "The worst is yet to come, and for many people 2023 will feel like a recession.

"As storm clouds gather, policymakers need to keep a steady hand."

Pension funds call on BoE to extend intervention

The Bank of England's emergency action to calm the markets may need to be extended to manage volatility, according to a pensions industry body.

After the Bank expanded the scope of its bond-buying programme, the Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association (PLSA) said a "key concern" of pension funds had been that the period of purchasing should not be ended too soon.

The PLSA also said it was encouraging pension funds to take further steps to rebalance portfolios and that it would continue to work with authorities "to understand any lessons learned".

The Bank has been stepping in after turmoil following the mini-budget left some pension funds close to collapse.

The PLSA represents pension schemes that together provide a retirement income to more than 30m UK savers.

The body said that members of defined benefit pension (DB) schemes, such as final salary pensions, should be reassured that their pension benefits were safe and scheme funding was strong, despite "operational challenges".

A statement issued by the PLSA welcomed the Bank of England's "continued steps to ensure the orderly operation of the gilt market in the wake of record volatility in the price of government bonds".

The PLSA would assess with its members whether they believed any additional actions were necessary to achieve orderly markets.

M&S to pull out of Myanmar due to human rights abuses

Marks & Spencer has said it will make a "responsible" exit from Myanmar due to concerns about human rights abuses.

The high street retailer said findings from an enhanced due diligence assessment of the country found it was impossible for the company to uphold its global sourcing principles.

M&S added: "We do not tolerate any human rights abuses within any part of our supply chain and are now working towards a responsible exit from Myanmar, in line with our responsible exit policy, which will see a full exit by March 2023."

The company said it was also looking at what additional measures it could put in place to mitigate the effects of the decision on individual workers in Myanmar.

12:27 PM

Shoppers putting off big purchases, says sofa seller ScS

Sofa retailer ScS has reported record sales for the year but warned of a slowdown in demand in recent months as high inflation took a toll on consumers' spending power.

The furniture and flooring chain said its revenues jumped by more than 8pc in the year to July 30, up from £305m last year to £332m. It also saw an 8pc boost in gross sales.

The results were ahead of market expectations and "record" sales helped drive up its underlying pre-tax profits – which exclude one-off charges and business rates relief – by more than two-thirds.

But ScS said its strong performance has been dampened by subdued sales activity since the start of the new financial year as cost-of-living pressures took hold.

Steve Carson, ScS chief executive, said:

Trading since the start of the new financial year has been subdued, with the challenges of high inflation impacting consumers' disposable income. As previously reported, the sector is seeing softening demand as consumers defer spend on big ticket discretionary purchases.

Over 33pc of businesses to plan inflation-matching pay rises

More than one in three businesses are planning to raise workers’ pay to match or exceed inflation as companies battle to retain staff amid widespread shortages, writes Tim Wallace.

According to a survey conducted by the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), three-quarters of businesses have been impacted by labour shortages over the last year, with half of those reporting they cannot meet demand from customers as a result. Companies are increasing pay in an effort to retain workers, with a third of respondents saying they planned to match or exceed inflation in their pay reviews this year More than a third of companies have offered one-off bonuses, while almost half have brought forward pay reviews or had multiple increases in the past year. However a further third warned they are unable to handle increases which match inflation, meaning their workforce will feel worse off in real terms as increases in prices and bills outstrip any rise in their pay packets.

US futures slide amid rising economic worries

US futures slid this morning with tech stocks leading declines as worries over the mounting economic storm grip markets.

Markets have struggled to maintain the momentum of a brief rally early last week as a clutch of recent data continues to point to more interest rate rises by the Federal Reserve that could tip the economy into a recession.

Tech stocks including Microsoft, Twitter, Amazon, Apple and Tesla were down between 0.7pc and 1.3pc in pre-market trading.

Futures tracking the S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq both fell 1pc, while the Dow Jones was down 0.9pc.

US heading for recession within nine months, warns Jamie Dimon

Jamie Dimon JP Morgan - REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo

The US and global economies are facing "serious" headwinds that are likely to push them into recession by the middle of next year, the boss of JP Morgan has said.

Jamie Dimon told CNBC: "These are very, very serious things which I think are likely to push the US and the world – I mean, Europe is already in recession – and they're likely to put the US in some kind of recession six to nine months from now."

The Wall Street chief said that while the US economy was doing well at the moment, a number of indicators and global issues were ringing alarm bells.

These including the impact of surging inflation, interest rates going up more than expected, the effects of the Federal Reserve ending quantitative easing and Russia's war in Ukraine.

Pret gives staff another pay rise as cost-of-living crunch deepens

Pret A Manger pay rise - REUTERS/Phil Noble//File Photo

Pret A Manger has handed staff a second pay rise this year as it gears up for a labour crunch ahead of Christmas as the cost-of-living crisis deepens.

The coffee chain will invest a further £10m in pay, giving all workers in its UK shops and its support centre a 5pc pay rise.

Pret said the move means that 8,600 shop staff will see an average baseline pay increase of 13pc within a year. It follows similar measures by rivals as the sector looks to hold on to staff.

Petrol prices start to rise

Petrol prices at UK forecourts have started to rise again after more than three months of falls, marking another blow to squeezed households.

Before the weekend, pump prices had averaged 162.32p a litre for petrol and 180.45p for diesel. Yesterday, they were 162.78p and 182.17p respectively.

The increase comes after the Opec producer cartel cut output in a bid to prop up prices, adding almost $10 to the cost of a barrel of crude oil.

At the same time, refinery strikes in France took 60pc of their capacity offline, squeezing supply and pushing up prices.

Luke Bodset at the AA said:

Diesel was always expected to go back up again, reflecting the seasonal trend of increased heating oil demand pressuring price on that part of a barrel of oil. However, not only is the rise in petrol prices a blow to UK drivers as domestic energy cost hikes now put the squeeze on family budgets, but petrol would normally be getting cheaper at this time of year after the US motoring season comes to an end. It is hoped that a combination of retailers taking their time to pass on previous falls in wholesale costs and supermarkets usually taking longer to pass on fuel cost increases will reduce the impact at the pump.

Inside Kwasi Kwarteng's battle to find £60bn of cuts

Kwasi Kwarteng Chancellor mini-Budget cuts - Andrew Parsons CCHQ / Parsons Media

Slashing benefits, a multi-billion pound blow to public services or abandoning tax cuts: it is a grim menu of options being put on the Chancellor’s desk ahead of his Halloween fiscal plan.

Rather than merely trimming the fat off the state, Kwasi Kwarteng will need to take an axe to budgets to make his sums add up after outlining £43bn of tax cuts, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS).

The think tank believes the Chancellor will need to find £62bn to stabilise Britain’s debt pile – a hole bigger than the current military budget and more than a third of health and social care spending.

Sandwich maker Greencore hit by rail strikes and Bank Holiday

Sandwich maker Greencore has trimmed its forecasts for full-year profits after rail strikes and an extra Bank Holiday for the Queen's funeral hurt trading last month.

The Irish company, which supplies supermarkets including Sainsbury's, Asda and Co-op, lowered its estimates to the lower end of its guidance range.

As well as the strikes and Bank Holiday, Greencore also highlighted pressure from inflation and a deepening cost-of-living crisis heading into winter.

Shares dropped as much as 2.5pc.

Mirror and Express owner gets circulation boost from Queen's death

Reach Express Mirror newspaper Queen - SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP

Newspaper group Reach has reported a sharp rise in circulation due to the Queen's death, but advertising revenue tumbled in September due to a marketing blackout during the period of mourning.

Reach said sales volumes of its Daily Mirror and Daily Express titles jumped by 30pc on the days following the Queen's death and funeral.

The group said third-quarter underlying trends – barring the unusual September – were broadly as anticipated, but added it was mindful of the impact of the cost-of-living crisis on consumer behaviour.

Reach also said chief financial officer Simon Fuller will step down at the end of the year and will be replaced by ITV's director of finance Darren Fisher.

More customers falling behind on payments, says Santander boss

Santander bank default loan -

Santander is putting aside more money aside for potential defaults as more customers fall behind on their mortgage and loan payments due to the spiralling cost of living.

Mike Regnier, chief executive of Santander's UK arm, told the Guardian: "We've seen a very slight increase, but not yet a significant increase, in the number of customers who are falling behind on mortgage payments or payments on cards, loans or overdrafts.

"Over the last two quarters, we have seen a small uptick in our net interest margin but we've also seen an uptick in the level of provisions that we're taking against what we expect we'll be seeing in terms of future losses."

Ferrexpo halts output amid Ukraine missile strikes

Shares in Ferrexpo have slumped to the bottom of the mid-cap index this morning after the iron ore maker was forced to suspend production due to a wave of Russian missile strikes against Ukraine.

The London-listed company, which is based in Switzerland but has most of its operations in Ukraine, said state-owned electrical infrastructure had been damaged by the attacks.

Ferrexpo added that it currently had a sufficient volume of products to meet expected sales volumes, subject to logistics corridors remaining accessible.

Shares dropped as much as 10pc – their biggest fall in three weeks.

Heathrow sounds the alarm over travel demand

Heathrow Airport travel demand - Ben STANSALL / AFP)

Heathrow Airport has issued a warning over the outlook for travel demand amid an economic slowdown, a wave of new Covid cases and the escalating war in Ukraine.

The UK's biggest airport said that while it expected peak Christmas days to be very busy, the overall outlook was uncertain.

Heathrow said 5.8m passengers passed through the airport in September – 15pc below 2019 levels. The post-pandemic travel recovery has been held back by a cap on departures introduced by the airport to cope with labour shortages and congestion.

The airport is due to remove the 100,000 daily cap at the end of the month.

FTSE risers and fallers

The FTSE 100 has started the day firmly on the back foot after the Bank of England stepped in to calm bond markets again.

The blue-chip index tumbled as much as 1pc, before paring losses to 0.6pc.

Miners including Rio Tinto and Glencore were the biggest drag on the index, while energy stocks BP and Shell also lose ground.

Legal & General dropped almost 4pc amid renewed fears about a crisis in the pensions market.

British Gas owner Centrica bucked the trend, gaining 2.5pc.

The domestically-focused FTSE 250 also fell 0.6pc. Ferrexpo tumbled as much as 10pc after the iron ore maker's production was suspended following missile strikes in Ukraine.

Shoppers stock up on candles amid blackout fears

Candle Kantar sales supermarket blackout

Grocery prices are rising at their fastest pace in 14 years, hitting a fresh high in recent weeks, as shoppers stock up on candles amid fears of winter energy blackouts.

Hannah Boland reports:

New figures from Kantar show grocery price inflation hit 13.9pc in the 12 weeks to October 2, with milk, margarine and dog food among the products rising the fastest. This compares to 12.4pc in the 12 weeks to September 4, and marks the sharpest increase since Kantar started tracking prices during the 2008 financial crash. It means households are now set to pay £643 more on their grocery bills this year, with an average shop coming in more than £3 more expensive. Shoppers are attempting to cope with the steeper prices by switching to cheaper options on shelves, with sales of wonky fruit and vegetables, which supermarkets sell for less, up 38pc this month. The data also showed a rise in candle sales, up by 9pc in the last month, which Kantar said suggested "people may be preparing for possible winter blackouts".

Pound slumps amid fresh market turmoil

Sterling is also trading lower this morning as weak jobs data and another Bank of England intervention spark fresh stress for investors.

The pound slumped as much as 0.5pc against the dollar to below $1.10, before recovering some ground.

NHS backlogs and long Covid leaves long-term sick level at record high

This morning's jobs data is also adding to uncertainty across markets. Here's more detail from my colleague Tom Rees:

Britain’s jobs market was hamstrung by record levels of long-term sickness in the three months to August as huge NHS backlogs and long Covid forced more people to drop out of the workforce. Unemployment fell to its lowest rate since 1974 at 3.5pc but more people, particularly older workers, left the labour market altogether to exacerbate shortages. Record levels of long-term sickness pushed up the economic inactivity rate - people not in work or seeking jobs - to 21.7pc, 0.6 percentage points higher than the previous three months. The number of long-term sick people rose to just under 2.5m in the three months to August, an increase of almost 170,000 from the previous three months. Experts say the huge increase in illness since the pandemic struck is being driven by long Covid, worsening mental health and the climbing NHS waiting list, which is nearing 7m. Backlogs are not expected to peak until 2024, suggesting that worker shortages will persist as people await treatment. The employment rate dropped 0.3 percentage points to 75.5pc and is now one percentage point lower than before the pandemic. The economic inactivity rate is 1.4 percentage points higher and has diverged from trends in other countries. Total pay growth including bonuses accelerated to 6pc but vacancies fell by almost 50,000, the largest quarterly fall in two years. Job adverts were still historically high at more than 1.2m. David Bharier, head of research at the British Chambers of Commerce, warned that “labour shortages are holding back the ability of many businesses to service existing customers and grow”. He said: “The increasing economic inactivity rate, now standing at 21.7pc, should be a cause for concern.”

08:02 AM

The FTSE 100 has fallen sharply at the open as jitters over the fallout from Kwasi Kwarteng's mini-Budget continue.

The blue-chip index dropped 0.7pc to 6,911 points.

I'm absolutely confident pensions are safe, says deputy PM

Deputy Prime Minister Therese Coffey has said she's confident that people's pensions are safe after the Bank of England stepped into the bond market again warning of a risk to the country's financial stability.

Asked whether she could reassure people their pensions were safe, Coffey told the BBC: "I'm absolutely confident pensions are safe."

Investors 'still exposed to spiral', says former BoE official

Sir John Gieve, former Deputy Governor of the Bank of England, says there's "something funny going on in the market", adding that investors are "still exposed to a spiral".

He told BBC Radio 4:

There are two big factors which are influencing this. Firstly, the Bank of England stepped in after the fiscal event a couple of weeks ago to buy gilts in order to steady the market, but it said it would only do that up until this Friday. And so I think the markets yesterday were concentrating on what happens when they stop buying gilts.



I think the moves yesterday must have alarmed them. The message may have been that the market felt that there were still important investors who were exposed to a spiral developing, of having to sell gilts in order to find cash in order to meet demands in the market. And that's why they intervened the first time and they must have decided they need a bit longer to see those investors safe.

07:35 AM

The Bank of England has been forced to make yet another intervention in bond markets after a record sell-off unleashed fresh chaos yesterday.

The bond-buying programme of long-term gilts was originally intended to buy time for liability-driven investment funds – which were at the heart of the turmoil ahead of the Bank's intervention – to protect themselves from further spikes in yields.

The central bank said they had made "substantial progress".

But it's now widened the scheme to include inflation-linked gilts, which were the worst hit in yesterday's market rout. The yield on 10-year securities rose 64 basis points – a record in data going back to 1992.

WHY have BOE announced they are buying inflation linked bonds until the end of wk? Here is a chart of 30y linkers

6m ago, they yielded MINUS 1.5%. People (aka pension funds via LDI strategies) bought that

They bonds are now +1.5%.This is a massive hit to a pension fund portfolio pic.twitter.com/qaOSnBZgUo — Joumanna Bercetche 🇱🇧 (@CNBCJou) October 11, 2022

Unemployment drops to lowest since 1974

The UK unemployment rate has tumbled unexpectedly to its lowest since 1974 as people dropped out of the workforce at a record rate.

The latest figures from the ONS showed 3.5pc of adults were looking for work in the three months to the end of August, down from 3.6pc the previous month and the lowest since 1974.

The figure will fuel concerns about labour shortages, which are making it harder for companies to hire and are fanning wage rises and inflation.

Average earnings growth excluding bonuses accelerated to 5.4pc, though that's still barely half the rate of inflation, meaning a squeeze on living standard for Brits.

There are few signs that the cost-of-living crisis is driving people back to work, with inactivity posing its biggest rise since 1971. Around 252,000 people became inactive in the latest three months, with the increase driven by long-term sickness and young people becoming students.

Headline indicators for the UK labour market for June to August 2022 show that



▪️ employment was 75.5%

▪️ unemployment was 3.5%

▪️ economic inactivity was 21.7%



➡️ https://t.co/jId6puNtCy pic.twitter.com/vjnIATyNMf — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) October 11, 2022

Russian companies explore Hong Kong alternative

Russian companies shut out of Western financial capitals are exploring Hong Kong as an alternative, stoking concern among US officials that the Asian hub will become a haven for businesses sanctioned over the war in Ukraine, Bloomberg is reporting.

A number of major – including state-owned – Russian companies are seeking to engage with Hong Kong law firms to help anchor them in a “friendlier jurisdiction” than places such as New York and London, said Sherman Yan, a managing partner at Hong Kong’s ONC Lawyers. At least two other law firms in the Chinese territory have also been approached by Russian companies, some of which inquired about raising capital in the city, according to three people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named because the discussions are confidential. “Interest from Russian companies to move certain activities to Hong Kong is certainly developing,” said Mr Yan, whose firm has had initial discussions with Russian clients. Some were looking to change certain registrations to Hong Kong, while keeping the business operations in Russia, he said. Hong Kong could offer a window to outside capital for Russian firms since China’s government has maintained friendly relations with Moscow and imposed no sanctions as the eight-month invasion escalates.

Asian markets struggle again

After another round of losses in New York, Asia again struggled.

Tokyo shed more than 2pc as traders returned from a long weekend to play catch-up with Monday's retreat, while Hong Kong was hit again by hefty selling in tech firms, dropping the Hang Seng Index below 17,000 points for the first time since late 2011.

Seoul was off more than 2pc, while Taipei tanked as semiconductor firms including TSMC were hammered by new US export controls aimed at restricting China's ability to buy and make high-end chips with military applications. Jakarta was also down.

Still, bargain-buyers helped push gains in Shanghai, Singapore, Wellington and Manila. Sydney was flat.

Is a US recession on the way?

JP Morgan boss Jamie Dimon has told CNBC that while the US economy was holding up now, it faced several headwinds including rising rates, surging inflation, Fed tightening and the Ukraine war.

He added that he saw a US recession in six to nine months, and that the S&P 500 could fall another 20pc.

Barings strategist Christopher Smart said: "It's little wonder investors enter the week in a dreary mood, especially with headlines from Ukraine signalling a further escalation in geopolitical tensions.

"Of course, markets are meant to look ahead, but it's hard not to see the next few quarters bringing more of the same."

Fears big interest rate hikes will tip economies into deep recessions

Most markets fluctuated in Asian trade on Tuesday as traders grow increasingly fearful that more big interest rate hikes will tip economies into deep recessions, with the mood also darkened by the worsening Ukraine war and worries over China's outlook.

With the focus on inflation, analysts said consumer price index data released later this week will be crucial to the direction of risk assets - another big reading could spark a fresh equity selloff and surge in the dollar.

Investors had hoped that a series of bumper rate increases by the US Federal Reserve this year would begin to drag on the economy and slow runaway prices, allowing policymakers to slow down their pace of monetary tightening.

But a forecast-beating jobs report on Friday highlighted the tough work the central bank has in bringing inflation down from four-decade highs, and many observers warn a recession is virtually inevitable.

World Bank chief David Malpass said there was a "real danger" of a global contraction next year, adding that the surge in the dollar was weakening the developing nations' currencies and pushing their debt to "burdensome" levels.

Kwarteng must raise £60bn, IFS warns

Good morning.

Kwasi Kwarteng will be forced to plug a £60bn hole in the public finances with steep spending cuts or a tax raid, the Institute for Fiscal Studies has warned amid a fresh surge in government borrowing costs.

The economic think tank (IFS) said deep austerity measures would be needed to stabilise debt in the medium term as it forecast a £1,500 hit to households from surging interest rates.

Working with the investment bank Citi, it laid bare the daunting task of shoring up the country’s finances as the Chancellor is faced with tough choices at his upcoming fiscal statement on October 31.

1) Opec's alliance with Putin is a potentially fatal mistake - Oil production cuts risk accelerating cartel's slide into irrelevance

2) Dyson to fight lawsuit alleging use of forced labour at Malaysian supplier's factory - Tech company insists ex-contractor is responsible for any abuses following concerning audit

3) Quarter of French petrol stations run out of fuel amid refinery strikes - Industrial action takes more than 60pc of France's refining capacity offline

4) iPhones call police after mistaking rollercoaster rides for car crashes - Apple's new crash detection feature is designed to detect serious car accidents

5) Fed chair who battled financial crisis wins Nobel Economics Prize - Ben Bernanke shares the award with two other economists 'for research on banks and financial crises'

Shares declined in Asia following a fourth straight drop in US equities amid persistent concern that rising interest rates and geopolitical threats will crimp global growth.

Stocks slumped in Japan, South Korea and Taiwan, led by chipmakers, as trading resumed after holidays in the wake of fresh curbs on China’s access to US technology. Shares in Hong Kong extended declines. US futures fell.

A measure of dollar strength held near the highest this month and the yen traded within sight of the original level that spurred Japanese authorities to defend the currency in September.

Economics: IMF meeting (US), unemployment rate (UK), claimant count (UK), average earnings (UK), monthly budget statement (US)

Corporate: ScS Group, YouGov (full-year results), Marston’s, Reach, Robert Walters, XP Power (trading statement)