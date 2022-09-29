Kwarteng: We're sticking to our growth plan

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has said he is "sticking to the growth plan" announced in his mini-budget.

He also rejected claims it had made people worse-off by contributing to a spike in UK mortgage rates.

The plans, announced on Friday, have led to market turmoil, and the Bank of England stepping in to prevent the collapse of some pension funds.

In rare rebukes, the International Monetary Fund and former Bank governor Mark Carney have criticised the plan.

However, Mr Kwarteng told reporters on Thursday his priorities were boosting growth and lowering energy bills.

"The mini budget was absolutely essential in resetting the debate around growth and focusing us on delivering much better growth outcomes for our people," he said.

"Without growth you're not going to generate the income and the tax revenue to pay for the public services that we want to see."

He added that government's plan to limit energy energy bills for households and businesses would save people "thousands of pounds a year".

However, he said it was too early to say whether he would keep the previous government's promise to increase benefits next April in line with inflation.

He did, however, say the prime minister was committed to reinstating the triple lock on pensions, which means they increase by whichever is highest: inflation, the average wage rise, or 2.5%.

Independent scrutiny

This is the first time Mr Kwarteng has made a public comment on his mini-budget since Sunday, when he hinted that there were more tax cuts to come.

Since then the pound has touched a record low against the dollar and UK borrowing costs have soared, prompting the Bank of England to intervene. It has pledged to buy $65bn of government bonds in a bid to calm markets.

Mr Kwarteng's remarks came after Prime Minister Liz Truss spoke to a number of BBC radio stations on Thursday morning, where she insisted the tax cuts outlined in the mini-budget were the "right plan".

Prior to the mini budget, the Treasury had turned down an independent forecast of the impact of government's plans on the economy by the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR). BBC economics editor Faisal Islam said this had made the market reaction to the plans worse.

The OBR said on Thursday that it had been asked by Mr Kwarteng to produce a first draft of its next economic forecasts by 7 October.