Kwasi Kwarteng faces backlash for defending PM's 'misleading' crime statement

Kwasi Kwarteng, the Business Secretary - ANDY RAIN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Kwasi Kwarteng was accused of disrespecting victims of fraud after defending the Prime Minister’s “misleading” claim that crime had fallen by 14 per cent when it had in fact risen by 14 per cent.

The Business Secretary said Boris Johnson was correct in his claim as he had excluded fraud from the official crime figures, which showed that other offences had fallen by 14 per cent.

"I think fraud is really, really important, but people are talking particularly about burglaries, about personal injury, about physical crimes, and I think in that context we're seeing lower crimes, I think the Prime Minister was right,” Mr Kwarteng told the BBC’s Sunday Morning programme.

"He was referring to personal injury and crime in relation to individuals. The point the Prime Minister was making is that crime that people experience in their day-to-day lives... in terms of burglary, in terms of physical injury, has gone down and that's absolutely right."

When fraud and computer misuse crimes were included in the figures what had been a decline of 14 per cent in a year, turned into a 14 per cent rise.

'Shamfully out of touch'

Yvette Cooper, Labour's shadow home secretary, said: "Suggesting that fraud is a lesser crime not experienced by people in their day-to-day lives is shamefully out of touch and disrespectful to victims across the country, scammed by dangerous criminals and losing hard-earned life savings.

"Yet again the Conservatives are downgrading or ignoring criminal fraud. Lord Agnew [the minister who resigned over the failure of the Government to get a grip on fraud] said it best - the Government has 'little interest in the consequences of fraud to our society'.

"This chaotic and incompetent Government is a complete disgrace - they cannot be trusted to take seriously our safety and security."

The UK Statistics Authority ruled last week that the statement by Boris Johnson in the House of Commons claiming a 14 per cent fall in crime was misleading, as was a press release put out by the Home Office.

It comes as the Business Secretary on Sunday also defended Boris Johnson's controversial Jimmy Savile attack on Sir Keir Starmer. He told Sky News that Mr Johnson's comments to the Labour leader were "perfectly reasonable".