Kwasi Kwarteng insists: ‘I’m not going anywhere’ as Liz Truss set to reverse tax cut

Kwasi Kwarteng has insisted he is “not going anywhere” as Number 10 prepared to reverse a tax cut at the heart of his mini-Budget.

In an interview with The Telegraph, the Chancellor admitted he had faced a “baptism of fire” in the job but vowed to fight on, saying: “I really enjoy the Treasury.”

The remarks came after Downing Street insiders confirmed that Liz Truss is considering watering down tax cuts in a bid to reassure the markets that she is serious about bringing down debt.

Options being considered include increasing corporation tax, even though Ms Truss put cancelling Rishi Sunak’s planned rise of the rate at the heart of her Tory leadership campaign.

On Thursday, the pound surged as much as two per cent against the dollar to $1.14 and UK borrowing costs tumbled after reports a part reversal was coming – in turn creating market pressure on Number 10 to announce the changes.

Asked whether markets had improved in anticipation of a U-turn on tax, Mr Kwarteng, the Chancellor, replied: “Let’s see.”

He returns to the UK on Friday after holding talks at the International Monetary Fund in Washington DC.

Alterations to the mini-Budget could be announced within days rather than waiting for the wider “medium-term fiscal plan” on Oct 31, it is understood.

On Thursday, a string of supportive MPs met with Prime Minister in Number 10 as they pleaded with her to stick by her original tax-slashing policies.

But other despairing Tories were mulling possible leadership successors if the economic reset backfired. One early idea gaining traction is to skip a membership vote, with MPs picking a new leader themselves.

Some MPs suggested Ms Truss has just over two weeks to reset her premiership with a new economic plan, or face pressure to go.

All eyes will now be on the Bank of England, with its intervention of buying up long-term government bonds to avoid a mass sell-off due to end on Friday.

Andrew Bailey, the Bank’s Governor, has insisted the financial move, taken in part to prop up pension funds, will end then. However, there remains speculation that a late extension could be announced.

On a day of confused government messaging, Downing Street and the Treasury initially publicly denied that any changes to the mini-Budget were under consideration.

However, leaks from inside Number 10 revealed that reverses to tax changes, including scrapping the corporation tax rise, were being considered.

Speaking to The Telegraph in Washington DC, Mr Kwarteng did not rule out a rise in corporation tax, saying: “On corporation tax, we wanted to keep that very, very competitive, and that’s something that we think is a great idea. I speak to the Prime Minister constantly about measures that will help economic growth, and that’s what we’ve been focused on.”

On his future, Mr Kwarteng said: “I’m not going anywhere. I really enjoy the Treasury. I really enjoy Number 11.”

He also refused to rule out changing other elements of his £43 billion package of tax cuts and said: “I’m not going to play those games about what’s in or out or any of that. What I’m totally focused on is making sure that we get growth in the economy.”

Disconnect between Number 10 and Treasury

There were signs of disconnect between Number 10 and the Treasury on Thursday, with sources familiar with discussions saying the mini-Budget leaks emanated from Ms Truss’s camp.

Mr Kwarteng spent part of the day on the phone to colleagues in the Treasury trying to understand Number 10’s morphing position on the mini-Budget, according to a source.

Amid speculation from Tory MPs that he could lose his job if the new economic reset fails, Lord Clarke, the former Tory chancellor, urged Ms Truss not to “scapegoat” him.

Meanwhile Kristalina Georgieva, the IMF managing director, signalled that the Government would have to reverse some of its tax cuts. Referring to the market turmoil, she said it was “correct to be led by evidence, so if the evidence is that there needs to be a recalibration then it’s right to do so”.

Speaking at the IMF annual meeting in Washington, Ms Georgieva said she had discussed the need to communicate policy clearly with Mr Kwarteng and Mr Bailey, warning that they should not be contradictory.

She added that “policy coherence and communicating clearly” was vital “so in this jittery environment there would be no reasons for more jitters”.

Increasing corporation tax from 19 per cent to a figure lower than the 25 per cent planned by Mr Sunak could still be spun by Truss allies as a cut, compared with the current trajectory.

It would help raise billions of pounds and increase the chance of the Prime Minister producing a plan at the end of this month that shows debt falling within five years. Senior government officials have been pushing hard for the change.

But Ms Truss’s repeated warnings about raising the tax at a time of stuttering economic growth make such a move politically challenging.

John Redwood, a Truss ally, is one of a number of supporters urging her to stick to her flagship tax cut.

Concern about the economic challenges ahead is felt around the Cabinet table. The Telegraph understands that Ben Wallace, the Defence Secretary, raised concerns about the impact of soaring mortgage rates at a meeting on Tuesday.

There is widespread despondency on the Tory back benches about the vast polling lead enjoyed by Labour and the market fallout from the tax-cutting mini-Budget.

For some Conservative MPs, that has morphed into discussions about how long Ms Truss should be given to stabilise the position – some suggest just weeks – and, if that fails, what happens next.

An orchestrated plot is yet to emerge but speculation about the potential leadership chances of Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt, Mr Wallace and even Boris Johnson has been heard among Tory MPs.

Downing Street sources insisted on Thursday that no final decision on tax changes has been made.