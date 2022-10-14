Kwasi Kwarteng rushes home from US for crisis talks with Liz Truss - live updates

Kwasi Kwarteng, the Chancellor, is pictured in Washington DC yesterday - Simon Walker/HM Treasury

Kwasi Kwarteng is rushing back to London from the US to hold crisis talks with Liz Truss over the mini-Budget amid questions over his future as Chancellor.

Mr Kwarteng left the International Monetary Fund summit in Washington DC a day early to fly back to the UK and he is expected to arrive mid-morning.

It came after Downing Street insiders confirmed that Ms Truss is considering watering down the Government's tax cut plans in a bid to reassure the markets.

It is unclear whether Mr Kwarteng was summoned back by Number 10 or if he chose to return himself.

Mr Kwarteng will fly back into a political firestorm but ministers insisted this morning that his position as Chancellor is "totally" safe.

Asked if Mr Kwarteng's position is tenable, Greg Hands, the international trade minister, told Sky News: “Totally. I mean, Kwasi Kwarteng himself said yesterday he is 100 per cent sure he will still be in position. I know the Prime Minister has got total confidence in Kwasi Kwarteng.”

08:20 AM

Lib Dems: Chancellor should apologise and quit

Sarah Olney, the Liberal Democrats' Treasury spokeswoman, has called for Kwasi Kwarteng to apologise and quit his role as Chancellor.

She said: "As soon as the Chancellor steps onto the tarmac he should apologise to the British people and announce his resignation.

"Dashing back to the UK is the latest humiliation after weeks of chaos. It is time his Chancellorship was put out of its misery, along with his disastrous botched budget."

08:18 AM

Labour: Government is in 'meltdown'

Ed Miliband, Labour's shadow climate change secretary, claimed the Government is in "meltdown" as he called for the mini-Budget to be "ripped up".

Speaking to Sky News, he said: "This is a Government in meltdown and an economic policy in tatters and frankly I think the Conservative Party should be hanging its head in shame at what it is putting the country through.

"This is about people's livelihoods, people's homes, people's mortgages, and you have a Government - and let's be clear about why this has happened - you have a Government that embarked on a strategy of saying let's have massive tax cuts for the richest in society, for big corporations, so called trickle down economics which isn't going to work and also they are trashing the economic institutions of the country like the Office for Budget Responsibility.

"That is why the markets have reacted as they have, that is why there has been such a loss of confidence in the Government and the Government's economic policy and that is why the budget has got to be ripped up."

08:11 AM

'I am dealing with the situation that we are in'

Greg Hands, an international trade minister, said he does not recognise reports that senior Tories are plotting the possibility of replacing Liz Truss with a joint ticket of Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt.

He told Sky News: “I don’t recognise that story at all. I was a supporter of Rishi Sunak; somehow I’d be very surprised at that story. I was talking only yesterday with Penny Mordaunt. I don’t recognise that story at all.”

Mr Hands, who was a prominent backer of Ms Truss’s Tory leadership rival Mr Sunak, was asked if the markets would have more confidence if Mr Sunak was in No 10.

He said: “Rishi Sunak did not win the leadership contest, Liz Truss did win the leadership contest. I am dealing with the situation that we are in”.

08:10 AM

Greg Hands hints Government could make mini-Budget announcements ahead of October 31

Greg Hands indicated the Government could make economic announcements ahead of the unveiling of Kwasi Kwarteng's medium-term fiscal plan on October 31.

Asked if the Government could respond to the market turmoil earlier, the international trade minister told Sky News: “Well look, the Government will make responses as appropriate as events happen, but the absolutely commitment is to publish the medium-term fiscal plan.

“This is looking at how the Government is going to pay for everything, how the Government is going to set its budget in the coming years and that will be laid out in just two weeks’ time.”

08:09 AM

Minister argues PM 'deserves the confidence of the country'

Greg Hands, an international trade minister, argued this morning that Liz Truss "deserves the confidence of the country" as he urged Tory MPs to unite behind the Prime Minister.

He told Sky News: “Liz Truss is our Prime Minister, she has my confidence. She should have the confidence of all Conservative MPs, the whole Conservative Party and actually deserves the confidence of the country as we go into quite difficult economic times with the rise in energy driven by Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, the turmoil in global financial markets.

“We need to get behind our Prime Minister as a party and show Liz Truss the confidence that she deserves – and Kwasi Kwarteng – to make these difficult decisions going forward.”

07:51 AM

Kwasi Kwarteng's position as Chancellor is 'totally' safe

Kwasi Kwarteng's position as Chancellor is "totally" safe, a minister said this morning.

Greg Hands, an international trade minister, also said that Liz Truss has "total confidence" in the Chancellor.

Asked if Mr Kwarteng’s position is tenable, Mr Hands told Sky News: “Totally. I mean, Kwasi Kwarteng himself said yesterday he is 100 per cent sure he will still be in position. I know the Prime Minister has got total confidence in Kwasi Kwarteng.”

He added that Mr Kwarteng is “an incredibly capable person, a very, very bright person who makes good judgment calls”.

07:48 AM

Greg Hands says 'let's wait and see' when asked about potential mini-Budget U-turns

We now know that Downing Street is considering watering down some of the tax cuts set out in the mini-Budget - but No 10 has not confirmed it publicly.

That means Greg Hands, an international trade minister, has a difficult job this morning on the media round as he faces repeated questions about potential U-turns.

He said "let’s wait and see” when he was asked if there will be any more U-turns on the mini-Budget.

He told Sky News: “Let’s wait and see. You won’t have long to wait for the 31st of October for the Chancellor to lay out those plans. I do say that the Prime Minister and the Chancellor are absolutely resolute, determined.

“The growth plan (is) the centrepiece, but we’ll have to see some of the detail including a full forecast from the Office for Budget Responsibility on the 31st of October.”

07:45 AM

Minister insists it is 'not unusual' to cut short attendance at major international summits

Greg Hands, an international trade minister, has been sent out to bat for the Government this morning on the media round.

He insisted it is "not unusual" for ministers to cut short their attendance at major international summits as he sought to down play the importance of Kwasi Kwarteng's early flight back from Washington DC.

He told Sky News: “It’s not unusual to come back a day early from an international visit… the major meat of the meetings of the IMF and World Bank have finished."

07:42 AM

Good morning

Good morning and welcome to today's politics live blog.

It promises to be a chaotic day in Westminster as Kwasi Kwarteng rushes back from Washington DC a day early to hold crisis talks on his mini-Budget.

The Chancellor headed for the airport in the early hours of this morning, UK time, and is expected to arrive back in London later this morning.

Mr Kwarteng will fly into a political firestorm as he faces growing questions about his future as Chancellor.

I will guide you through the key developments as they happen.