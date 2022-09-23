Kwasi Kwarteng to slash taxes in mini-Budget - live updates

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng mini-Budget tax cuts National Insurance stamp duty Liz Truss - REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

Kwasi Kwarteng is set to unveil a string of tax cuts as part of the Government’s plan to boost growth amid a deepening cost-of-living crisis.

The Chancellor has already confirmed that the recent increase in National Insurance will be reversed from November.

During his mini-Budget this morning, Mr Kwarteng is expected to announce further cuts that could include scrapping the planned increase in corporation tax and slashing stamp duty.

Other measures already reported include ending the cap on bankers’ bonuses, a bonfire of red tape to speed up infrastructure projects and the creation of new low-tax investment zones.

Meanwhile, the Chancellor is set to announce two “rabbit out the hat” policies that haven’t already been reported.

The mini-Budget, set to be delivered at 9.30am, will be a crucial first test for Prime Minister Liz Truss, whose tax-slashing promises have been branded irresponsible by critics.

07:53 AM

Clarke hits back at trickle-down 'nonsense'

Simon Clarke has also hit back at suggestions that Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng are engaging in "trickle-down economics", branding such claims "nonsense".

He told Sky News: "This whole term trickle-down is such a nonsense and is itself a centre-left mischaracterisation of what this Government is all about. We need to grow the economy because a more successful economy is good for everybody."

He called it a "virtuous circle".

The former chief secretary to the Treasury also defended his decision to now support a reversal of the rise in National Insurance.

He said: "I served the Government of the day and with a new prime minister comes new prerogatives, but to be clear, we're going to stand behind the investment in our NHS and social care that was announced by Boris Johnson as Prime Minister, we're just going to pay for it through general taxation rather than through a specific levy."

07:44 AM

Simon Clarke: Mini-Budget is 'not a gamble'

Levelling Up Secretary Simon Clarke is doing the media rounds this morning, and (unsurprisingly) he's defending the Government's tax-slashing policies.

He says today's measures are not a gamble, hitting back at comments from the IFS earlier this week.

Mr Clarke told Sky News: "It's about asserting that we want to get back to the trend of growth this country enjoyed before the 2008 financial crisis."

07:40 AM

Kwarteng warns Bank of England to get grip on inflation

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng Bank of England

The mini-Budget comes against the backdrop of growing tensions between the Government and the Bank of England over how to tackle the economic crisis.

Szu Ping Chan and Daniel Martin report:

The Chancellor told Governor Andrew Bailey that claims that near double-digit inflation was mainly driven by the war in Ukraine were less credible now that the Government had taken action to hold down energy bills, a swipe at the Bank's record on controlling inflation. In a letter to Mr Bailey that marked a change in tone compared with Rishi Sunak, Mr Kwarteng said: "Current high inflation is making it hard for households to pay their energy bills and meet their other living costs, whilst placing further costs on businesses and reducing the certainty they need to grow. "Inflationary pressures are becoming more domestically driven". He stressed it was the Bank's job to ensure inflation, which currently stands at 9.9pc, returns back to its 2pc target. "I know and expect that the MPC will continue to take the forceful action necessary to achieve this," he said.

07:35 AM

Chancellor to provide timetable for OBR forecasts

Kwasi Kwarteng has come under fire for refusing to provide the usual fiscal forecasts alongside his mini-Budget.

The influential Treasury Committee was among those to argue that the major fiscal even should be accompanied by figures from the Office for Budget Responsibility.

However, the Chancellor is expected to set out a timetable for the OBR to publish its assessment of the government's tax and spending policies.

Mr Kwarteng has insisted he remained "committed to two forecasts in this fiscal year, as required by legislation".

07:30 AM

Kwarteng: Growth isn't as high as it needs to be

We've had a few tasters of what's to come in the mini-Budget this morning, though there's still potential for a few surprises.

One thing is certain though – today's policies will focus on slashing taxes and boosting growth.

Kwasi Kwarteng will say:

Growth is not as high as it needs to be, which has made it harder to pay for public services, requiring taxes to rise. This cycle of stagnation has led to the tax burden being forecast to reach the highest levels since the late 1940s. We are determined to break that cycle. We need a new approach for a new era focused on growth. That is how we will deliver higher wages, greater opportunities and sufficient revenue to fund our public services, now and into the future.

07:26 AM

Chancellor to cut taxes in mini-Budget

Good morning.

All eyes are on Kwasi Kwarteng today as he prepares to unveil a string of tax cuts in his mini-Budget.

Economists at the Institute for Fiscal Studies have said today's announcements are likely to amount to "the biggest tax-cutting fiscal event since Nigel Lawson’s budget of 1988."

The Chancellor has already confirmed that the recent rise in National Insurance will be scrapped from November.

Other measures expected include scrapping the planned increase in corporation tax and slashing stamp duty, as well as ending the cap on bankers' bonuses and creating new low-tax investment zones.

There could be more, too, with Mr Kwarteng set to announce two "rabbit out the hat" policies that haven't been reported.

