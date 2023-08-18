KXAN News Today | Friday, August 18 morning headlines

TechCrunch

Peak XV Partners has signed over 10 term sheets and executed three exits in the 10 weeks since it announced a split with Sequoia, according to minutes shared by an attendee to a closed-door gathering between the venture firm and its portfolio founders Friday. The accelerated dealmaking comes at a time when a funding winter has killed the appetite of most investors in the region. One of the deals Peak XV has closed is a check of up to $50 million to Neo Group, an asset management and financial advisory firm, TechCrunch reported earlier this week.