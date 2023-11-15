Ky. 4-year-old girl, guardian have been missing since September. Officials asking for help

Authorities in Whitley County are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman and 4-year-old girl.

Brittney Slaughter and Chloe Darnell, 4, were reported missing from the Ova Lane/Canada Town community of Whitley County. The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department said Darnell was was last seen in late September.

Slaughter has custody of Darnell, according to the sheriff’s department. She has family connections in Ohio.

The sheriff’s department said deputies are investigating leads but are asking for the public’s help in locating Slaughter and Darnell. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Whitley County Dispatch at 606-549-6017 and ask for the case officer Lt. David Lassiter, Unit 304, and reference the case number: 23-118-0392.