Ky’air Thomas’ death ruled as Sudden Unexplained Infant Death, autopsy shows

The Franklin County Coroner’s Office has released the autopsy report from Ky’air Thomas, the 6-month-old Columbus infant who died weeks after he and his twin were found after being kidnapped outside of a pizza parlor in December.

Police were called to a home on an unresponsive child call on Jan. 28. Ky’air was later pronounced dead at Nationwide Children’s Hospital later that night.

An autopsy report obtained by our news partners at 10TV in Columbus showed that the coroner’s office ruled Ky’air’s death as Sudden Unexplained Infant Death “with other significant conditions including unsafe sleep environment; post-prandial infant placed facedown, unsupervised, on an adult bed, surrounded by excess pillows and blankets”

The report showed that Ky’air was placed face down on an adult bed with excess bedding and pillows. They noted he was unsupervised and in a post-prandial state, which means after a meal. The coroner’s release noted that the form of oxygen deprivation could be neither confirmed nor excluded in Ky’air’s death and this his death was ruled undetermined.

The findings also revealed no evidence of trauma or foul play.

In December 2022, Ky’air and his brother Kason were both the subject of an AMBER Alert out of the Columbus area

Police said the mother of the boys went inside a Donatos Pizza on North High Street for a DoorDash order and left her vehicle running and unlocked with the twins inside.

Nalah Jackson, 24, was inside the restaurant when the mother walked in. Jackson walked out the restaurant’s side door and got into the mother’s vehicle, police said.

Ky’air was found safe at the Dayton International Airport several hours later following the kidnapping. Kason was found safe in Indianapolis days later. Jackson was arrested and charged in connection with the kidnapping.