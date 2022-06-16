KY assistant elementary school principal indicted on 19 counts of child sex crimes

The suspended assistant principal of South Floyd Elementary School has been indicted on 19 counts of child sex crimes involving two victims more than 15 years ago.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced Thursday that action by his Special Prosecutions Unit resulted in the indictment of April Bradford, 50, of Weeksbury in Floyd County for alleged crimes involving the sexual assault of minors. A news release said Bradford was an administrator.

On Wednesday a Floyd County Grand Jury indicted Bradford for eleven counts of Unlawful Transaction with a Minor First Degree; one count of Sodomy Second Degree ; and seven counts of Sodomy Third Degree

The charges are related to allegations made by two victims who were minors between 1997 and 2007, at the time the alleged crimes occurred, Cameron’s office said.

The case was investigated by the Kentucky State Police. Special Prosecutions Unit Executive Director Rewa Zakharia presented the case before the Floyd County Grand Jury on behalf of the Commonwealth.

A Floyd County Circuit Court judge has issued a warrant for Bradford’s arrest.

Floyd Superintendent Anna Shepherd told the Herald-Leader Thursday that several weeks ago, district officials became aware of the state police investigation concerning inappropriate and potentially criminal conduct engaged in over a decade ago by the administrator.

The assistant principal was suspended at that time, pending the outcome of the investigation. She has not been allowed since to enter the district property grounds and the matter was reported to the Kentucky Education Professional Standards Board.

Shepherd said she was prohibited from commenting on personnel matters. The case remains under investigation.