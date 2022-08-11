KY attorney general indicts Webster County, Kentucky, sheriff on tampering, misconduct

DIXON, Ky. — Webster County Sheriff Donald Jones has been indicted by a grand jury on two criminal counts, according to a news release from the office of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

On Wednesday, the Webster County Circuit Court grand jury charged Jones, 57, with one count of tampering with a witness and one count of official misconduct. Witness tampering is a Class D felony, while the misconduct is a Class A misdemeanor.

According to the county judge executive's office, Jones remains on active duty, but he was not on the job Thursday morning. The judge executive and sheriff's office both declined any further comment. Krista Buckel, spokeswoman for the Attorney General's office, said information on the incident which led to the charges is not publicly available at this time.

ICYMI:'Spongy moths' may have established foothold in Kentucky

Jones, a native of Sebree and a Webster County deputy since 1996, was appointed sheriff by the county judge executive after the retirement of former sheriff Frank Springfield. Jones took over as sheriff at the beginning of 2021 and was set to hold the post until November 2022.

In May, Jones was defeated in his primary election bid by fellow Republican candidate William Braden and will not retain the office.

The case was pursued by the Attorney General's Special Prosecutions Unit.

This article originally appeared on Henderson Gleaner: Webster County sheriff charged with witness tampering, misconduct