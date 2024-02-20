Has KY become a punchline? GOP's regressive bills aren't just embarrassing. They're bad.

There is seemingly no end to the jokes made about Kentucky. There are stereotypes and familiar punchlines about every state in the union, but there are an elite few–like Mississippi, Arkansas, Kentucky and others—to whom special attention is paid. Knowing that, it would seem that the public faces of these places might choose not to draw any unnecessary attention to themselves, particularly for reasons that might only enhance the ridicule.

Not in Kentucky.

With only a little less than half of the legislative session remaining, Kentucky legislators are displaying a remarkable amount of hubris as they have proposed bill after bill that are not just bad for their constituents but embarrassingly bad for the Commonwealth. For instance, House Bill 136, proposed by Rep. Jared Bauman, who represents a corner of Louisville, is seeking to eliminate penalties for companies who exceed state and local pollution levels if they self-report said violations. In other words, Rep. Bauman is proposing that industrial companies in his district should be free from penalties for poisoning his constituents as long as they tell everyone that they are poisoning them.

In another amazing feat of audacity, Kentucky State Rep. Jennifer Decker, according to the Louisville Courier Journal, recently went before the Shelbyville Area NAACP and told the predominantly Black audience, "My father was a slave, just to a white man, and he was white." Decker's father was a white preacher, born around 1933. This is the same woman pushing multiple pieces of legislation to limit or eliminate the teaching or discussion of America's racist history and the impact of its lingering racialized policies and practices. In Decker’s Kentucky, asinine claims like the one she made could be freely taught in academic spaces without question or ridicule.

Perhaps most unbelievable is HB 141, which would remove the state's fluoride mandate. Even though Kentucky ranks among the bottom states for dental hygiene, does not have nearly enough dentists for its population and has more people over 65 missing all their natural teeth than any other state, Reps. Mark Hart, Kevin Bratcher and 19 others have decided now is the time to make this practice an option. Indeed, the nation and world are observing these things and laughing.

These Kentucky legislators and many of their colleagues are seeking to do away with any semblance of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion work across the state and destroy public education. They expect the world to believe the same people who are pro-pollution, pro-cavity and who assert that their 20th century, white relatives were somehow slaves should be trusted to make sound and rational decisions on matters of education, science or common sense. This is who we have sent to lead us. But they don’t speak for the majority of us. The problem is that not enough of the majority is willing to speak. And here is where Kentucky is not so unique.

There is a noticeable absence of practitioners across the country in the DEI space from some of the most critical conversations on the topic. This is true in Louisville, Kentucky and across the Commonwealth. Brilliant individuals with intimate knowledge of the assaults on their work are being muzzled by their employers or voluntarily muting themselves in an act of self-preservation. The same can be said of corporate and community leaders who proclaim to value diversity and equity when the seas are calm but who refuse to step into the fray when their voices might be most impactful.

In 2020-2021, in the aftermath of the killings of Breonna Taylor and David McAtee, organizations across Kentucky and the United States voiced a deep and abiding commitment to diversity and inclusion. The Kentucky Derby Festival, Churchill Downs, Humana, Thornton’s, Goodwill, the University of Louisville and many more institutions of all kinds expressed how change would come to and through their organizations. Almost all began promising work. Some have sustained those efforts, and they should be applauded for their commitment, but many have unfortunately allowed their voice and their efforts to grow quiet. That is not the path to sustainable progress. That is cowardice.

While university presidents, scholars, DEI professionals, business and governmental leaders are the best qualified to speak against what’s happening, their silence is deafening. They would be well-served to follow the lead of University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto who penned a powerful letter in response to anti-DEI attacks recently. This is not the time to change the names of diversity offices and positions or hide. The people waging these attacks will not stop because of such flaccid measures. This isn’t about semantics. It is about what institutions and individuals are really committed to. And their willful absence from the fight will not absolve them from accountability for the harm that is done.

Kentuckians will continue to be a punchline as legislators continue their brazen and ridiculous assaults on education and common decency, but make no mistake, the impact of these things is no laughing matter, and we are not alone. Texas, Florida, Alabama, Arkansas and many more are careening down the same path. The question, however, is not how do we change the bigoted and harmful behaviors of the few. Their playbook is set, and they have been faithful to it since 1865. The more important question is what will motivate the many to stand up and fight. The bridge from defeat to victory is only as strong and straight as our collective backbone.

Lyndon Pryor is the President and CEO of the Louisville Urban League, a historic civil rights organization in Louisville, Kentucky, and an affiliate of the National Urban League. Follow him on Facebook, LinkedIn, Threads, and X. Dr. Ricky L. Jones is the Baldwin-King Scholar-in-Residence at the Christina Lee Brown Envirome Institute and Professor of Pan-African Studies, University of Louisville. Follow him on Facebook, LinkedIn, Threads, and X.

