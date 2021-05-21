KY caregiver gets 5 years in prison for kicking, severely injuring a vulnerable adult

A Kentucky man who pleaded guilty to abusing a person at a facility for vulnerable adults has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Daniel L. Wright II, of McCreary County, also will be placed on a registry of caregivers with a confirmed finding of abuse. Agencies can use the registry in screening potential employees.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office announced the sentence Friday.

Weight, 39, worked at a residential facility in Pulaski County for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. It was operated by a company that was called New Vista Behavioral Healthcare at the time, based in Lexington, according to a court record.

In May 2019, Wright repeatedly kicked a vulnerable adult, severely injuring him, and then tried to convince other staffers to help him cover up the abuse, according to the release from Cameron.

Wright pleaded guilty to a charge of wanton abuse or neglect of a vulnerable adult. Circuit Judge John T. Prather Jr. sentenced him.

“Kentuckians trust residential facility staff to provide proper care for their loved ones, and it is our job to hold accountable those who abuse, neglect, and exploit our most vulnerable,” Cameron said in the release.