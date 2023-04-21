Ky. constable, six others indicted in case alleging vote buying during 2022 primary

A Monroe County constable and six other people from Monroe and Barren counties have been indicted in a case of alleged criminal activity related to the 2022 primary election.

Constable James “Darrell” Jackson and several others are accused of engaging in vote-buying, among other crimes, according to a news release from the Kentucky attorney general’s office. A Monroe County grand jury handed down an indictment Thursday alleging 40 felony counts of election-related crimes, the AG’s office said.

Jackson lost the Republican nomination for jailer in the May 2022 primary.

The attorney general’s Department of Criminal Investigations began investigating after receiving a tip through the Election Fraud Hotline, the release states.

Jackson, 60, of Tompkinsville; Sherrye Jackson, 48, of Tompkinsville; Lisa Jackson, 35, of Mount Hermon; and Mary Jackson, 23, of Tompkinsville, were indicted on charges of engaging in organized crime. The attorney general’s office says they conspired “as part of a criminal syndicate to purchase votes” on May 17, 2022.

In addition to those charges, James “Darrell” Jackson also faces five counts of making or receiving expenditures for voting. Sherrye Jackson is facing one additional count of first-degree perjury. Lisa Jackson faces 17 counts of making or receiving expenditures for voting and one count of first-degree persistent felony offender. And Mary Jackson faces six counts of making or receiving expenditures for voting and one count of second-degree forgery.

Tommy McClendon 69, of Tompkinsville, was indicted on four counts of making or receiving expenditures for voting.

Bonnie McClendon, 67, of Tompkinsville, was indicted on two counts of making or receiving expenditures for voting and one count of first-degree perjury.

The only Barren County resident, Leslie Jackson, 36, of Summer Shade, was indicted on one count of wrongful registration.

As of the day after the 2022 primary, the attorney general’s office reported receiving at least 21 complaints of alleged vote buying or selling from around Kentucky, including two complaints from Monroe County.

Herald-Leader reporter Bill Estep contributed to this report.