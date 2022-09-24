Ky. deputy sheriff shoots man accused of attacking a woman and child with a hammer

A sheriff’s deputy in Western Kentucky shot a burglary suspect who attacked a woman and child with a hammer, then tried to assault the deputy too, state police said.

Daviess County sheriff’s deputies were called to the 9000 block of U.S. 60 West in Owensboro Friday morning about “a man with a hammer breaking into homes,” Kentucky State Police said in a news release.

Deputy Alex Cooms “was in the area when he observed a frantic woman and a juvenile running from a house,” state police said. “The woman told Cooms they escaped after being assaulted by a man with a hammer inside their home.”

When Cooms went inside the home, he “confronted Gregory A. Embry, 39, of Owensboro, who was armed with a hammer. Embry attempted to attack Cooms with the hammer when he discharged his service weapon striking Embry,” according to police.

Embry was in critical condition at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital Friday evening, state police said. Cooms, 31, of Owensboro, was not injured.

State police said they are investigating, and criminal charges are pending.