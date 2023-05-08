KY elementary student injured classmate with kitchen knife, reports say

A Whitley County elementary student who brought a kitchen knife to school and injured a classmate has been charged with second-degree assault, according to a news report and school district statement.

Whitley County Superintendent John Siler said a student at Whitley North Elementary School brought a kitchen knife to school Monday, according to a statement sent to the Herald-Leader.

“The student used the knife to injure a classmate in the shoulder,” the statement said.

“The teacher immediately intervened,” the statement said. “The parents of the injured student were notified and the school resource officer took control of the situation. The local sheriff’s department was notified and is now in charge of the investigation. “

The News Journal in Corbin reported that the student was charged with second-degree assault.

Police said the victim had minor injuries. No one else was injured in the incident, the News Journal said.

The student who was charged was in one of the higher grades in the elementary school. The student was also charged with possession of a weapon on school property, the News Journal reported.

The Whitley County Sheriff did not immediately comment.