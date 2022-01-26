Ky. family stopped on side of road with car trouble. Two men robbed them at gunpoint.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two male suspects after a family was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Early Tuesday morning a sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to Perryville Road near the intersection of Pottsville Road for a report of a motorist who said he had been robbed at gunpoint. The sheriff’s office said the motorist from Bardstown was on the side of the road attending to some car trouble when another car traveling westbound stopped approximately 100 feet in front of him.

Two male suspects exited the vehicle and one of them pointed a gun to the motorist’s head while forcing him to get on the ground, per the sheriff’s office. The other suspect went around to the passenger side window and demanded the other occupants of the vehicle – the motorist’s wife, two kids and father – to hand over their belongings all while having a gun drawn.

The suspects told the motorist to not call the police, the sheriff’s office said. They returned to their vehicle afterwards and fled east towards Perryville.

According to the sheriff’s office, gold rings, watches, wallets, a necklace and a purse were the items taken from the family.

The sheriff’s office is encouraging anyone with information about the robbery to come forward. You can contact Sheriff Jerry Pinkston at 859-336-5400.