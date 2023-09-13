KY Gov. Beshear raises $15 million for general election battle with Cameron

All eyes are on Gov. Andy Beshear’s re-election bid against GOP challenger Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

A lot of the state’s money is on it, too.

Beshear’s campaign announced Tuesday evening that it brought in $15 million to its general election effort since the race against Cameron began in earnest in mid-May.

Though the official filings were not yet posted to the Kentucky Registry of Election Finance, the campaign made the announcement about its fundraising figures in a statement.

Cameron’s campaign has yet to release its numbers. Tuesday marked the deadline for the 60 day pre-general election filing.

Roughly $6 million of the $15 million total reported by Beshear’s campaign had rolled over from money raised during the primary season; unlike Cameron, the incumbent governor did not face a competitive primary. Another $3 million came from the Kentucky Democratic Party, with whom the Beshear campaign is running a coordinated campaign. The other $6 million was raised directly by the general election campaign.

Beshear campaign manager Eric Hyers said the report will reflect a “major enthusiasm advantage” the campaign has over Cameron.

“Governor Beshear is one of the most popular governors in the country and has a track record of getting big things done for Kentucky,” Hyers said. “This fundraising report will show strong and deep support for his reelection as we head into the final weeks of the race.”

