KY Governor’s Race: Here’s when Andy Beshear and Daniel Cameron will debate

Debate season is upon us.

The two candidates seeking to win a term as Kentucky’s chief executive — Gov. Andy Beshear and Attorney General Daniel Cameron — have released their fall debate schedules.

Luckily for Kentucky voters, there is overlap among the debates Beshear and Cameron have committed to attend so they will be side-by-side on stage before voters head to the polls Nov. 7.

So far this year, we’ve only seen the incumbent Democrat and Republican challenger appear together just once — at the St. Jerome Catholic Church Fancy Farm Picnic in early August — but not in a head-to-head, back-and-forth format.

Here’s each candidate’s debate schedule. We’ll update this story if the schedule changes and as viewing information becomes available.

Kentucky Chamber Gubernatorial Forum

The Kentucky Chamber will host its annual meeting Sept. 20 at The Omni in Downtown Louisville, and Cameron and Beshear have both committed to speaking at the event.

Registration starts at 5 p.m. Eastern time with the dinner to begin at 6:30.

The event is currently sold out, but there is a waiting list.

FOX 56, WDRB and Nextstar Media Debate

Only Cameron’s schedule included this Sept. 28 debate, co-hosted by FOX 56 in Lexington, parent company Nextstar Media and WDRB in Louisville.

Spectrum News 1 Kentucky

Only Cameron’s schedule included this Oct. 3 debate hosted by Spectrum News 1 Kentucky in Louisville.

Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce Gubernatorial Candidate Forum

Both Beshear and Cameron have committed to participate in this Oct. 12 luncheon.

The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce’s Gubernatorial Candidate Forum will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Central time at the Paducah-McCracken County Convention and Expo Center.

Pre-registration is required and closes at noon on Monday, Oct. 9.

Northern Kentucky Gubernatorial Debate

Only Beshear included this Oct. 16 debate on his schedule.

This debate is hosted by the League of Women Voters and will begin at 6 p.m. Eastern time, pending schedule confirmation, according to the Beshear campaign.

League of Women Voters Candidate Debate

Only Beshear included this Oct. 21 debate on his schedule.

This debate is co-hosted by the League of Women Voters and WLKY of Louisville and will begin at 8 p.m. Eastern.

Kentucky Tonight Debate

Both Beshear and Cameron have committed to the KET Kentucky Tonight Debate on Oct. 23 at 8 p.m. Eastern.

The Kentucky Debate

Both Beshear and Cameron included WKYT’s Kentucky Debate at 7 p.m. Eastern on Oct. 24.

Lieutenant governor candidates to debate

Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman and Cameron’s running mate, State Sen. Robby Mills, R-Henderon, will also face off in October.

Both have committed to the KET debate on Oct. 30.