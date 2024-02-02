KY groundhog who lived at wildlife center dies on Groundhog Day. ‘Forever be in our hearts’

A groundhog at a Kentucky wildlife rehabilitation center died on Groundhog Day, Friday, only a few days after predicting an early spring.

Major the groundhog was 10 years old and lived at the Second Chances Wildlife Center in Bullitt County. The center said Major died peacefully overnight on Groundhog Day from heart issues brought on by age.

“He was full of amazing energy up until the end,” the center said in a Facebook post. “He will forever be in our hearts. It’s a sad day for us at the Center, especially for those who have been with us his whole life.”

Major made his prediction for an early spring on Monday, the center said. He shared his prediction with Josie Burrow, another groundhog at the center.

“She was a bit nervous on what to do so of course Major took care of things,” the center said in a Facebook post. “He rang and rang his bells to get out of his enclosure. When we let him out, he went straight to Josie to coach her.”

The Second Chances Wildlife Center was founded in 2009 and serves as a rehabilitation and educational center for wildlife animals. The center said it provides housing, care and medical needs to over 300 orphaned, fostered and rehabilitated animals.

The center is licensed through the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.