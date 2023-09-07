Ky. high school teacher charged with having sex with female student on campus

A Boyd County High School teacher has been arrested after he told investigators he had sex twice with a 17-year-old female student on school grounds, according to court records.

Michael Spears, 45, was charged with third-degree rape and first-degree sexual abuse, according to the court records. He said there had been additional sexual contact with the student, records show.

He pleaded not guilty in Boyd District Court Wednesday, the Ashland Daily Independent reported.

Spears had been an employee of the school district for 20 years and a criminal investigation was conducted jointly with the school district, a Sept. 2 news release from the Boyd County Sheriff’s office said.

Deputies seized cell phones, computers and thumb drives from Spears’ home when a search warrant was carried out, the news release said.

Spears was released from jail on a $10,000 bond, according to court records.

Boyd County Schools Superintendent Bill Boblett told the Ashland Daily Independent that Spears’ employment status “was a personnel issue and (he) could not give any additional details,” the newspaper reported.