Ky. Historical Society staffers say they were fired for questioning appointee’s sexual harassment past

Three Kentucky Historical Society staffers have been fired, and they say their ousters came after they complained about the appointment of a Kentucky politician who left his post while facing scrutiny over sexual harassment claims.

The Herald-Leader reviewed the three termination letters, which were dated Nov. 21. That’s six days before they were informed of their firing in-person by Scott Alvey, the historical society’s executive director.

The staffers said they took issue with the process surrounding the appointment of former Republican Kentucky House Speaker Jeff Hoover to the governing board of the Kentucky Historical Society.

Each employee’s letter their “services are no longer needed,” and that they’ve been terminated without cause.

The fired employees were “non-merit.” Non-merit state employees serve at the pleasure of their employer, whereas “merit” employees may only be dismissed for cause after a formal process takes place.

Around 40 to 50 people are employed at the Kentucky Historical Society.

Email questions and calls by the Herald-Leader to Alvey’s office have not yet been returned.

The employees asked to not be identified. They discussed their firings with the Herald-Leader, but expressed fear of political retaliation or that the incident may jeopardize their ability to find new jobs.

Their complaints, the trio said, ranged from a perceived lack of transparency surrounding the Hoover’s appointment to the propriety of putting someone with the former lawmaker’s past in a position of power. Some feared that Hoover’s appointment may jeopardize their work telling the stories of Kentuckians who have experienced sexual abuse.

None of the three fired staffers were in the same department. All of them told the Herald-Leader that they were among the most vocal staff members raising questions about Hoover’s appointment – including in all-staff meetings, meetings with members of the society’s board, as well as discussions with supervisors.

Alvey has been with the historical society since 2008, and was named executive director in 2018.

In 2017, a year after winning the speaker’s gavel when Republicans flipped the Kentucky House from Democrats’ control for the first time in nearly a century, Hoover resigned from his post after news broke that he reached a legal settlement with a woman on his legislative staff over sexual harassment allegations.

In published reports at the time, the former staffer had accused Hoover and three other lawmakers of sexually harassing her between 2015 and 2017 and, in a statement provided under oath, also accused Hoover of groping her.

Hoover has denied any kind of “sexual relations” with the woman beyond texting her. He and other legislators sued her for allegedly breaking the terms of their $110,000 settlement. They later agreed to dismiss the suit.

Hoover has publicly asked for forgiveness and apologized for his actions. In recent years, the Russell County native has also made some waves by criticizing former Republican president Donald Trump and praising Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear.

When contacted about the employees’ termination, Hoover told the Herald-Leader it was “news to” him.

“I know nothing about it. I was asked a couple of months ago or so by some members on the governing board if I would consider serving on the board. After some thought, I agreed to do so,” Hoover said. “I absolutely know nothing about any personnel action. And as I understand it, thankfully, the governing board has nothing to do with personnel.’

Hoover’s name was first brought forward by the Kentucky Historical Society board’s nominating committee, which is chaired by Tommy Turner, former judge-executive of LaRue County.

Unlike many other state boards and commissions whose ranks are appointed by governors and other high-ranking state officials, Kentucky Historical Society board members are added by the board’s nominating committee.

In addition to creating museum progrmming and providing educational materials, the Kentucky Historical Society runs the Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History, the Old State Capitol, and the Kentucky Military History Museum in downtown Frankfort.