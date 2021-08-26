KY judge delays following Supreme Court COVID order as Beshear & lawmakers negotiate

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and legislative leaders are working together on a new set of COVID-19 emergency orders, which they hope to present to a Franklin Circuit Court judge before he dissolves an injunction against new laws that will torpedo Beshear’s existing emergency orders and regulations.

At a status conference hearing Thursday morning, Franklin Circuit Judge Phillip Shepherd said he will follow the Kentucky Supreme Court’s instructions in a ruling last Saturday for him to dissolve the injunction but he will wait until the court hears more about the work between the Democratic governor and the Republican legislative leaders.

The high court unanimously said the injunction was wrong and that the new laws limiting Beshear’s emergency powers during the coronavirus crisis should not have been blocked. A provision in one of the new laws would limit Beshear’s executive orders to 30 days unless renewed by the legislature.

Beshear has said he would like to implement a statewide mask mandate, but lawmakers have shown little interest in that suggestion.

David Fleenor, counsel for Senate President Robert Stivers, told Shepherd he did not know exactly when the negotiations between the governor and lawmakers would be completed but said he expects it to be in days, not weeks, quickly adding, “I hope I’m not being overly optimistic.”

“There are probably a lot of areas of agreement of things we ultimately want to keep in place,” said Fleenor, without identifying any specific areas.

Shepherd asked the parties involved to report back to him on Sept. 7.

It is uncertain if a special legislative session will be needed to get lawmakers’ approval of a plan to deal with the raging COVID-19 virus, which threatens to overwhelm the state’s hospitals.

Only the governor can call a special session and set its agenda. A special session would cost taxpayers about $68,000 a day.

Shepherd also told the parties that he will not order mediation but he would be willing to get a third party to help them negotiate if they want help.