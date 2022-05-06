KY lands $1.6M in TurboTax ‘free file’ settlement. Here’s who qualifies for a payment

Aaron Mudd
·2 min read

State Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced Wednesday he’d secured a settlement of $1.6 million from the parent company of TurboTax for duping Kentuckians into paying for free tax services.

Kentucky’s portion is part of a broader $141 million settlement and the result of a multi-state investigation, itself spurred by a 2019 ProPublica report that documented the deceptive business practices of Intuit.

The company “unfairly charged” consumers for services they could’ve gotten for free.

So who qualifies to receive payments under the settlement, and what exactly did Intuit do?

Intuit’s deceptive business practices, explained

States across the country banded together to launch an investigation after ProPublica first brought to light Intuit’s efforts to steer low-income people toward its paid products and away from free tax prep services offered through the Internal Revenue Service.

According to a press release from Cameron’s office, Intuit duped consumers by using “confusingly similar names” for its IRS Free File product and its TurboTax Free Edition product.

Despite aggressively marketing the TurboTax Free Edition as “free, free, free,” only about one third of U.S. taxpayers actually qualified to get it at no cost. Compare that to the IRS version, which was free for 70% of taxpayers.

According to a similar announcement from Illinois attorney general’s office, Intuit used multiple means to steer filers to its commercial product and away from free alternatives. That included pulling its IRS Free File landing page from search engine results during the 2019 tax filing season and paying for ads that would push searchers to its paid version.

The TurboTax website also included a “products and pricing” page that stated it would “recommend the right tax solution” for the user. But the page never displayed nor recommended the IRS Free File program, even when consumers didn’t qualify for its “freemium” product.

Ultimately, all this landed Intuit in court, and the company opted to reform its business practices and pay out $141 million to consumers in nearly all 50 states rather than dragging things out indefinitely.

Who in Kentucky gets money from the TurboTax lawsuit?

According to Cameron’s office, Kentucky consumers included in this settlement agreement don’t have to do anything.

They can expect to receive a direct payment of roughly $30 for each year they were deceived into paying for tax filing services. Eligible consumers will automatically get notices and a check by mail.

You can read a copy of the settlement agreement here.

Do you have a question for our service journalism team? We’d like to hear from you. Fill out the form below or email ask@herald-leader.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Woman and her ‘trespassing’ cat get $125K settlement in lengthy Washington legal battle

    The cat disappeared shortly after she filed the lawsuit.

  • I Was Scammed During A Job Interview. How Could I Have Been So Stupid?

    "Sure, this question may have been a red flag, but ... this was my big chance. So I told her."

  • Chinese tech firms pull out of Russia: report

    Chinese tech firms are leaving Russia amid crippling sanctions the international community has put on the region, people familiar with the issue told The Wall Street Journal. Tech companies such as Lenovo Group Ltd. and Xiaomi Corp. are restricting shipments to Russia as sanctions have made it difficult to operate financially in the country, sources…

  • Florida Residents Sue Gov Ron DeSantis Over Revoking Disney’s Special Tax District

    The three plaintiffs, who live near Disney World, say they will be burdened with $1 billion in bond debt

  • Murdaugh’s Edisto home can be sold for $955K, but he may never see the money

    The sale is complicated by Murdaugh’s status as a defendant in the ongoing wrongful death suit brought by the mother of Mallory Beach, killed in a 2019 boat crash in which Murdaugh’s late son, Paul, was allegedly driving while drunk.

  • What's A Common Misconception People Have About Your Job?

    It's time to set the record straight.View Entire Post ›

  • Exclusive-Germany begins filling western Europe's biggest gas storage site

    FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF (Reuters) -Germany has started filling the huge Rehden gas storage facility abandoned by Russia's Gazprom, the site's state-appointed manager said on Thursday, as Europe's biggest economy looks to guard against the risk of Moscow turning off supplies. Russian gas is vital to Europe and Germany in particular. Gazprom last month ditched its Gazprom Germania business, including western Europe's biggest gas storage site at Rehden, as diplomatic relations deteriorated.

  • Best Places for Asian American Entrepreneurs – 2022 Study

    Asian Americans make up just under 5% of the total adult population in the U.S., but own roughly 10% of all U.S. businesses. And as the Asian American population is expected to more than double from roughly 22 million in … Continue reading → The post Best Places for Asian American Entrepreneurs – 2022 Study appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 5 tips for finding meaningful part-time work in retirement

    Many retirees are looking to return to the workforce, preferably on their terms. If this is you, follow these five steps to help get you focused and move forward.

  • Johnny Depp's performance in court won over the internet, but legal expert says it may not charm the jury

    There's no doubt Johnny Depp has the internet's support in his defamation trial against Amber Heard, but that doesn't mean a jury is on his side.

  • Top Trump Lawyer Is a Longtime Tax Deadbeat

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyFormer President Donald Trump and his top election-fraud lawyer, Jesse Binnall, have a number of things in common—they both falsely believe the election was stolen, they hobnob with some of the right’s most unhinged conspiracy theorists, and they routinely complain that they’re the focus of a witch hunt. But another similarity has flown under the radar: Both men avoid paying taxes.According to IRS records, Binnall owes the U.S. governmen

  • Dismissal sought by town in lawsuit brought by former Portsmouth High School football coach

    Ryan Moniz filed suit on June 25, 2021, after his “termination” as Portsmouth High School’s head football coach in 2018.

  • Witness in murder case sues after Cook County judge orders her jailed in ‘fake subpoena’ flap

    A woman who was present at her brother’s slaying nearly six years ago has filed a federal lawsuit against the Cook County state’s attorney’s office after she was thrown in jail for weeks for failing to answer a subpoena to participate in “trial prep” against the accused killer. The lawsuit filed by Latoya Ware in U.S. District Court on Wednesday centers on a common practice in the Cook County ...

  • Why NOPEC, the U.S. bill to crush the OPEC cartel, matters

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. Senate committee is expected to pass a bill on Thursday that could open members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its partners to antitrust lawsuits for orchestrating supply cuts that raise global crude prices. The No Oil Producing and Exporting Cartels (NOPEC) bill is intended to protect U.S. consumers and businesses from engineered spikes in the cost of gasoline and heating oil, but some analysts warn that implementing it could also have some dangerous unintended consequences. WHAT IS THE NOPEC BILL?

  • 'Bad boys' are back: India doubles down on coal as heatwave worsens power crisis

    MUMBAI (Reuters) -India is planning to reopen more than 100 coal mines previously considered financially unsustainable, as a heatwave-driven power crisis forces the world's third-biggest greenhouse gas emitter to double down on the fuel after months of low consumption. State-run Coal India, which accounts for 80% of domestic coal output, saw production fall for two straight years ended March 2021 mainly due to a lack of demand during the COVID-19 pandemic. India also pushed utilities to cut imports of coal used for power generation to zero during that period.

  • Analysis: Nigeria and Angola responsible for almost half of OPEC+ oil supply gap

    Almost half the shortfall in planned oil supply by OPEC and its allies is down to Nigeria and Angola, data seen by Reuters shows, reflecting a number of factors including moves by Western oil majors away from African projects. OPEC and its allies, known as OPEC+, pumped 1.45 million barrels per day (bpd) - equal to 1.5% of world supply - below its target in March, the OPEC+ figures seen by Reuters show. According to the figures, Angola was responsible for almost 300,000 bpd of the OPEC+ supply shortfall while Nigeria was pumping almost 400,000 bpd below target.

  • Alec Baldwin Beats $25 Million Defamation Suit From Dead Marine’s ‘Insurrectionist’ Sister

    Lawsuit noted Baldwin donated $5,000 in honor of the Marine killed in Afghanistan, but after actor publicly said Marine's sister was at the Capitol on Jan. 6, family said they "suffered"

  • The Average Retirement Age in Every State

    Retiring early seems to be on everyone's minds these days. The growing popularity of the so-called FIRE movement -- short for financial independence, retire early -- is a testament to how much...

  • Berkshire shareholders reject proposal to remove Warren Buffett as chairman

    In a filing Wednesday with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. disclosed that a shareholder measure that would have removed him as chairman was overwhelmingly rejected.

  • Indian court lifts block on $725 million of Xiaomi's assets in royalty case - sources

    An Indian court has put on hold a federal enforcement agency's decision to seize $725 million from local bank accounts of China's Xiaomi Corp for suspected violations of foreign exchange laws, two sources told Reuters on Friday. The Enforcement Directorate last week seized the bank assets of Xiaomi Technology India Private Limited, saying it had found the company illegally remitted funds to three foreign-based entities, including one Xiaomi group entity, "in the guise of royalty" payments. Xiaomi had denied any wrongdoing, saying its "royalty payments and statements to the bank are all legit and truthful".