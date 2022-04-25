Ky. man arrested, charged with assaulting officer after multi-county police chase

A man from Mount Sterling is facing several charges after leading police on a multi-county pursuit that ended in Powell County, according to the Stanton Police Department.

Stanton police said they were notified about the chase that began in Clark County at 2:54 p.m. Sunday. Officers with the Stanton Police Department, Clay City Police Department and Powell County Sheriff’s office joined in on the chase when Aaron Elliot, 30, crossed into Powell County in a 1992 Chevrolet pickup, police said.

Elliot was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of Mountain Parkway when he struck an officer’s cruiser, according to police. He got back into the westbound lane, going the correct direction, police said. The chase continued until officers were able to stop Elliot’s truck, which led to a brief foot pursuit until Elliot was apprehended.

Video of the chase, which was shared to Facebook, appeared to show law enforcement hit a truck multiple times with their vehicles in an effort to end the pursuit. After the alleged suspect’s truck was run off the road, the video shows a man fleeing from the truck (warning: the video embedded below contains explicit language).

Elliot was charged with assault on a police officer, fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, reckless driving, operating a vehicle under the influence, failure to maintain insurance and operating on a suspended/revoked license, police said. He was taken to the Powell County Detention Center.