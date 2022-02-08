Ky. man charged for allegedly having sex with dog. Police say it was recorded on video.

Kentucky State Police have arrested a man who allegedly had sex with a dog, according to KSP.

Andrew Bennett, 30, of Jackson, was booked into the Kentucky River Regional Jail and charged with one count of sexual crimes against animals, per KSP.

Troopers with KSP received a call on Sunday regarding an animal cruelty complaint on Butterpoint Road. KSP said an investigation determined that Bennett was engaging in sexual activity with a canine.

An arrest citation said the activity was captured on video. It also said Bennett was arrested without incident, but he later identified himself on the video at the jailers office.