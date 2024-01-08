Ky. man held in missing person case. Is it tied to search for woman, burned remains?

A woman has been missing in Breathitt County since Thursday and authorities have detained someone in connection with a missing person, but officials won’t confirm if the two cases are connected.

Breathitt Sheriff John Hollan confirmed Sunday’s arrest in a news release. Hollan said his office detained Fairly Napier at approximately 5 a.m. Sunday.

“He was brought in for questioning related to a missing person,” Hollan said. “Within a few hours he was arrested” by Kentucky State Police, he said

Hollan did not provide the criminal charges or answer additional questions from the Herald-Leader.

Kentucky River Regional River Jail staff in Perry County declined to provide the criminal charges against Napier. It was unclear Sunday whether the missing person was Joanie Campbell, a woman who has been the subject of a search since Thursday.

Her husband, Arthur Smith Jr., said in a social media post that he had offered a $5,000 reward for information about her disappearance. He referred further questions to Kentucky State Police Sunday. KSP declined to comment.

WYMT reported that the missing person was a woman, and it was not known if the arrest and disappearance are connected to human remains found burned in a car in a remote area of KY-1098.

The identity of the remains were not known and they were taken to Frankfort for identification, WYMT said.

This is a developing story and may be updated.