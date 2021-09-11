Ky. man hung jugs of gas throughout mobile home before setting it afire, sheriff says

A Somerset man has been indicted on charges including use of a weapon of mass destruction and arson after the sheriff’s office said he hung jugs of gasoline inside a mobile home and started a fire.

Investigators at a structure fire at the mobile home on Old Salts Road May 30 found gallon jugs of gasoline hanging throughout the home, while more jugs of gas were sitting on the floor, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.

“There was also a gas cylinder with a torch head attached and propane tanks in different parts of the trailer,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

A firefighter with the Science Hill Fire Department went into the home, “which created a substantial risk of death or serious physical injury to him,” the sheriff’s office said.

The home sustained severe damage, but no one was injured in the fire, the sheriff’s office said.

Ryan C. Daulton, 32, who lived in the home but did not own it, was indicted by a Pulaski County grand jury Tuesday on charges of third-degree use of a weapon of mass destruction, second-degree arson, first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree criminal mischief.

Daulton was being held in the Pulaski County Detention Center.